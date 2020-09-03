Dia Carabajal endorsed by CNY assemblyman, former candidate for Congress

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dia Carabajal netted two endorsements this week in her bid for the 126th Assembly District seat.

On Monday, Francis Conole endorsed Carabajal, D-Auburn, for state Assembly. Conole was a Democratic candidate in the 24th Congressional District race. He lost to Dana Balter in the Democratic primary.

Conole, a U.S. Navy veteran who advised two secretaries of defense at the Pentagon, lauded Carabajal for her past service in the community. She served one term as an Auburn city councilor and was a member of the Auburn school board.

"Dia is also the candidate who will protect our Finger Lakes and be a strong advocate for the environment in Albany," Conole said. "She will listen to the concerns of the residents of the Finger Lakes region and make sure their voices are heard."

The endorsement is the latest example of Democratic unity after the congressional primary. Carabajal supported Balter in the primary.

"Francis is committed to unifying the voices of central New York as we head into a historic election," Carabajal said. "I am proud to have his endorsement and his encouragement."