Dia Carabajal endorsed by CNY assemblyman, former candidate for Congress

Dia Carabajal netted two endorsements this week in her bid for the 126th Assembly District seat.
On Monday, Francis Conole endorsed Carabajal, D-Auburn, for state Assembly. Conole was a Democratic candidate in the 24th Congressional District race. He lost to Dana Balter in the Democratic primary.
Conole, a U.S. Navy veteran who advised two secretaries of defense at the Pentagon, lauded Carabajal for her past service in the community. She served one term as an Auburn city councilor and was a member of the Auburn school board.
"Dia is also the candidate who will protect our Finger Lakes and be a strong advocate for the environment in Albany," Conole said. "She will listen to the concerns of the residents of the Finger Lakes region and make sure their voices are heard."
The endorsement is the latest example of Democratic unity after the congressional primary. Carabajal supported Balter in the primary.
"Francis is committed to unifying the voices of central New York as we head into a historic election," Carabajal said. "I am proud to have his endorsement and his encouragement."
Carabajal's campaign announced Thursday that she has been endorsed by Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli, who represents the 129th district that includes parts of Syracuse and three towns in Onondaga County.
Magnarelli said in a statement that Carabajal would be a "great asset" to the central New York state legislative delegation.
"Dia is a seasoned public servant, who has spent over 30 years as an educator," Magnarelli said. "Her decade of governing experience will allow her to hit the ground running in Albany."
Carabajal responded, "Bill has been a pillar of the central New York community. He has a proven track record of delivering for our families. I'm proud to have his endorsement and I look forward to serving beside him in Albany."
The 126th district seat is open this year after longtime Assemblyman Gary Finch announced he will not seek reelection this year. Carabajal and John Lemondes are running to succeed him in as the district's representative.
Lemondes, a Republican, won the GOP primary in June. He will appear on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines. Carabajal has the Democratic and Working Families ballot lines.
The 126th district includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.