Dia Carabajal, former Auburn city councilor, running for NY Assembly

Dia Carabajal may not be out of government for long.
The former Auburn city councilor is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for the 126th Assembly District seat. If elected, she would succeed Assemblyman Gary Finch, a Cayuga County Republican who will retire at the end of this year.
Carabajal said in an interview Friday that she's interested in the Assembly seat because of the roles she could play in addressing education and water quality issues. For years, the Auburn Enlarged City School District has asked the state to fix the formula that determines education aid. While there have been short-term measures to help the district in the past, permanent changes haven't been achieved.
"We have an education funding situation in the Auburn school district that we haven't been able to take to Albany in a big way," Carabajal said. "We've been working really hard and while we had representation in the majority, we did get some traction in Albany. But we haven't gotten any traction since."
Cayuga County has five state representatives — two Republicans in the state Assembly and three GOP members in the state Senate. That means they serve in the minority in a Democratic-controlled state Legislature.
As a Democrat, Carabajal would serve in the majority if she's elected to the Assembly.
"If you don't have a voice, you're further shut down," she said. "We are shut down as people who live in upstate New York. We don't have a say if we don't have somebody in the majority. Unfortunately, that is the way Albany works. The majority holds the keys."
Carabajal's expertise is in education. She was a math teacher at Auburn High School before becoming a college professor. She taught for one year at Wells College and had a three-year stint at SUNY Empire State College. She's now a computer science and mathematics professor at Cayuga Community College.
She also has experience as a local government official. She served two terms as an Auburn school board member. In 2015, she was elected to the Auburn City Council.
Last year, Carabajal narrowly lost her reelection bid. In a four-way race for two city council seats, she finished 49 votes behind Tim Locastro, who received the second-most votes in the election.
Carabajal has remained active in politics. She was selected as a delegate for former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the leading Democratic presidential contenders.
As of Friday, Carabajal is the only Democrat to express interest in the 126th Assembly District race. The district includes portions of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.
There are four Republicans vying for their party's nomination to succeed Finch. One GOP candidate, Kenneth Bush III, already has the support of the Conservative and Independence parties. The other candidates are David Dempsey, a former Auburn city councilor and Cayuga County legislator, LaFayette Supervisor Danny Fitzpatrick and former Onondaga County Legislator Michael Plochocki.
Jermaine Bagnall-Graham, a Chenango County resident, plans to run as an independent.
Carabajal said she's continuing to have discussions with Democratic leaders and committee members about the race.
"There's so much that happens in Albany that affects us," she said. "It's just not considered how will it affect our local people. You see so many unfunded mandates for our district, unfunded mandates within our municipalities and our governments. You certainly are not going to make any headway if you're not in the room where it happens."
