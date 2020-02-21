Dia Carabajal, former Auburn city councilor, running for NY Assembly

"If you don't have a voice, you're further shut down," she said. "We are shut down as people who live in upstate New York. We don't have a say if we don't have somebody in the majority. Unfortunately, that is the way Albany works. The majority holds the keys."

Carabajal's expertise is in education. She was a math teacher at Auburn High School before becoming a college professor. She taught for one year at Wells College and had a three-year stint at SUNY Empire State College. She's now a computer science and mathematics professor at Cayuga Community College.

She also has experience as a local government official. She served two terms as an Auburn school board member. In 2015, she was elected to the Auburn City Council.

Last year, Carabajal narrowly lost her reelection bid. In a four-way race for two city council seats, she finished 49 votes behind Tim Locastro, who received the second-most votes in the election.

Carabajal has remained active in politics. She was selected as a delegate for former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the leading Democratic presidential contenders.

As of Friday, Carabajal is the only Democrat to express interest in the 126th Assembly District race. The district includes portions of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.