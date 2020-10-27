DiNapoli says Mannion will be 'strong advocate' for Cayuga, Onondaga counties

DiNapoli also noted the significance, if Mannion is elected, of having a Democrat representing the 50th district. Prior to the election, Democrats hold 40 of the 63 seats in the state Senate. There is a possibility that the party could have a supermajority after this year's election.

The majority parties in the state Legislature are directly involved in budget negotiations. The 50th district has benefited in the past when Republicans controlled the state Senate and John DeFrancisco, the former state senator who represented the Syracuse area, secured funding for the region.

"It's so important to have a strong advocate in the majority in the state Senate to be a champion for your communities and to deliver for your communities," DiNapoli said. "I know that John Mannion really values public service and is in this for the right reasons."

DiNapoli's appearance at the rally came on the same day as the start of early voting in New York. The nine-day early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Mannion, who welcomed DiNapoli's support, lauded the state comptroller's work. He said the state's chief financial officer "makes sure that we stay on track."

"He always stands up for working people and makes sure that every New Yorker is kept in mind when we make our fiscal decisions," he said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

