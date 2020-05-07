Director of CNY agency tells Katko: Telemedicine helps continue mental health services

As mental health concerns mount during the coronavirus pandemic, there is one bright spot for service providers: The availability of telemedicine.
Paul Joslyn, who serves as executive director of AccessCNY, told U.S. Rep. John Katko during a joint virtual town hall meeting Thursday that telehealth has helped the agency continue many of its services.
Before the pandemic, there were hurdles for health care providers when they attempted to adopt telehealth services. But Joslyn said that regulators acted quickly to ensure that providers like AccessCNY could continue to operate by using telehealth options, mainly over the phone and videoconferencing.
When asked by a participant if telehealth allows AccessCNY to help more people, Joslyn said it does.
"We are, I think, more efficient as an agency when we have telehealth as one of the options through which we can provide services," he said. "I think face-to-face services are always going to be important and shouldn't go away. But, without a doubt, telehealth is a huge benefit to the agency."
Katko, R-Camillus, has been a proponent of telehealth services. He urged the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to expand Medicare for audio-only mental telehealth services. The agency recently made the change to cover audio-only services.
For Katko, the expansion of telehealth services has been a "silver lining" during the public health crisis. Many physicians started to offer telehealth instead of in-person appointments due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
"We got to find new and creative ways to get people access to health care," Katko said.
One benefit for providers is that there is some evidence more people keep their appointments when they use telehealth services. Joslyn said the no-show rate for AccessCNY's programs is "practically zero" with telehealth.
The purpose of the town hall meeting was to highlight the need for mental health care, especially during the pandemic. With people in their homes for long periods of time or individuals who have lost their jobs due to the economic crisis, Katko noted that many central New Yorkers are struggling with the emotional toll.
As members of Congress discuss another coronavirus relief bill, Katko said he wants to include $38.5 billion for mental health care providers in the next measure. He also wants additional funding for the suicide prevention hotline.
Katko told the audience that he thinks Congress could return to Washington next week to consider additional aid for the coronavirus response, including help for state and local governments.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.