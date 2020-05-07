Director of CNY agency tells Katko: Telemedicine helps continue mental health services

For Katko, the expansion of telehealth services has been a "silver lining" during the public health crisis. Many physicians started to offer telehealth instead of in-person appointments due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

"We got to find new and creative ways to get people access to health care," Katko said.

One benefit for providers is that there is some evidence more people keep their appointments when they use telehealth services. Joslyn said the no-show rate for AccessCNY's programs is "practically zero" with telehealth.

The purpose of the town hall meeting was to highlight the need for mental health care, especially during the pandemic. With people in their homes for long periods of time or individuals who have lost their jobs due to the economic crisis, Katko noted that many central New Yorkers are struggling with the emotional toll.

As members of Congress discuss another coronavirus relief bill, Katko said he wants to include $38.5 billion for mental health care providers in the next measure. He also wants additional funding for the suicide prevention hotline.

Katko told the audience that he thinks Congress could return to Washington next week to consider additional aid for the coronavirus response, including help for state and local governments.

