'Do the people's work': Incumbent, newcomer sworn in to Auburn City Council

After she was sworn in as a member of Auburn City Council Saturday afternoon, newcomer Ginny Kent acknowledged other women who had also served the city.

Standing at a podium to give her first remarks as a councilor before a crowd at a special meeting at Memorial City Hall Saturday, Kent, recognized former Mayor Melina Carnicelli, former councilors Ann Bunker, Gilda Brower and Dia Carabajal and Debby McCormick (a two-term councilor whose final year was 2021, she announced she would not run again).

Kent, a Democrat was sworn in as a council member along with incumbent Terry Cuddy, mentioned the names of those five women, saying "it's on their shoulders that I stand."

"I look forward to the day that women in public office are ubiquitous and it may not even occur to us to mention them, but these women who blazed the trail shall not be forgotten," Kent said.

Saying Auburn is "a great community" where people work hard and support each other, Kent praised the city's institutions, businesses and citizens for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years.

"I look forward to joining my fellow councilors now to guide the city of Auburn to the next four years of growth and continue positive change. My priorities include helping create a healthy future for Owasco Lake and protect our safe drinking water. I want to help our businesses thrive and I want more people to consider Auburn when purchasing their first home," Kent said. "And like all of you, I want to help us finally see this pandemic in our collective rear-view mirror."

Kent praised city staff and added, "It's with tremendous pride that I now step into this role and begin to do the people's work. Happy New Year, everyone, and thank you."

Cuddy, a Democrat who first joined the council in 2014, and Kent, were the confirmed victors in the council race in November after absentee votes were counted.

At the beginning of the meeting Saturday, the proceedings were kicked off by the ringing of Old Wheeler, the bell at the top of city hall. The invocation and the blessing at the end were both given by the Rev. Louis Vasile. After Linda Lambe sang "America the Beautiful," the final 2021 council roll call, with McCormick, was done. The council, led by Mayor Michael Quill recognized McCormick, who was city clerk before she joined the five-person body.

"I'm so honored to have been elected and to come in this building every Thursday and then five days a week previous to that, was unbelievable. So much history, so much of where Auburn is today, happened because of the people that served here," McCormick said.

The oaths of office were administered by Cayuga County Judge Thomas Leone. Cuddy had his nephew James Cuddy with him when he took the oath. When Kent went up, her sister Joanne Mitchell and brother-in-law Joe Mitchell were alongside her. With Kent in McCormick's former seat, Bobbie Panek read a poem. Cuddy then gave his remarks, followed by Kent.

Cuddy said he was proud to swear another oath of service to the people of Auburn. While he said he feels many things have changed in the eight years since he was first elected, he said his approach to the councilor position has not been altered, saying "I still champion this city, I see value in all that Auburn offers."

Adding that he has cultivated relationships with the mayor, his fellow councilors, the city manager and the public to enhance and promote the city's stature, Cuddy said he is excited to work with Kent to build on the city's progress.

"There are challenges the city faced back in 2014 and there are arguably more challenges today in 2022. We are in the middle of a global pandemic and our democracy is being threatened from within. But despite these very real problems, I see Auburn as a beacon of government that is actually working, living up to its mission," Cuddy said. "This is made possible by the excellent people and staff that serve the citizens of Auburn on a daily basis. I look forward to serve this great city for another four years and I'm grateful for the trust granted to Ginny and me through the Democratic process. Thank you all."

