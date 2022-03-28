DOCCS: 8K NY parolees to be discharged from supervision

The state Department of Corrections and Community is expediting its compliance with a new law and releasing 8,000 parolees from supervision by the end of this month.

DOCCS said Monday that it is applying credits earned by parolees through the new 30-for-30 provision, which allows parolees to have 30 days shaved off their sentences for every 30 days they aren't in violation status.

The department had until Sept. 1 to abide by the section of the "Less is More" law, but it opted to expedite the application of the credits. Because of that move, more than 5,400 parolees have been discharged as of Monday. That total is expected to rise to 8,000 by Thursday.

"When (Gov. Kathy Hochul) signed Less Is More into law, she transformed the parole system in New York state," acting DOCCS Commissioner Anthony Annucci said. "In the spirit of the law, DOCCS staff immediately went to work implementing some provisions long before the law took effect."

DOCCS also adopted other changes outlined in the Less Is More Act. As of March 25, the state parole board lifted 1,076 warrants for technical violations committed by upstate and Long Island parolees. That action allowed for 469 parolees to be released from custody. In New York City, 600 warrants were lifted and 488 parolees were released from Rikers Island.

New York has 25,949 parolees under supervision, down from 31,019 at the end of February.

