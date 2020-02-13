DOCCS chief: NY would eliminate 2,500 beds under Cuomo's prison closure plan

"I really believe this 90-day push adds insult to injury," Palmesano, R-Corning, added.

Annucci explained that the challenge with following the one-year notification requirement in state law is that some employees think they can stop the prison closures by launching a public campaign. When the state announced a year in advance that four prisons would close in 2014, there were rallies held and efforts undertaken to try and save the facilities. But the state still closed the prisons.

While the closures affect employees, Annucci noted that they avoid layoffs with transfers to other correctional facilities or within state government.

Lawmakers also quizzed Annucci about "double-bunking," a practice used in medium-security facilities that the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the union representing state corrections officers, blames for increased violence in prisons. There were 1,265 assaults on inmates and 1,033 assaults on staff in state prisons last year, according to DOCCS.