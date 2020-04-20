DOCCS: Inmates in 22 NY prisons tested positive for COVID-19

Until Monday, DOCCS didn't disclose how many cases were in each correctional facility. Gov. Andrew Cuomo was asked why the statistics weren't available. Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said they have been briefed on the data and would review whether it should be released.

DOCCS posted a breakdown on its website showing the number of cases involving inmates at the 52 correctional facilities.

There aren't confirmed cases at the two state prisons in Cayuga County, Auburn Correctional Facility and Cayuga Correctional Facility. Auburn has two inmates who tested negative for COVID-19. One Cayuga inmate has been tested. The result is pending.

DOCCS took precautions before COVID-19 was present in the prisons. Visitors are banned and inmate transfers, with few exceptions, are suspended. Correction and parole officers are required to wear masks while on duty. Inmates can use state-issued handkerchiefs as face coverings.

The state has taken action to release some inmates who are at risk of serious illness if they contract the virus. DeRosa said last week that inmates ages 55 and older who didn't commit a violent felony or sex offense and who have less than 90 days remaining in their sentence are eligible for early release. There are approximately 200 inmates who could be released from prison.