DOCCS: NY correction officers will be allowed to wear masks on duty

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reversed its stance on Wednesday and will allow correction officers and staff to wear masks to protect against the coronavirus while working inside state prisons.

Employees will be permitted to wear either an N95 respirator or surgical mask while on duty, according to DOCCS. The policy, which is effective immediately, also applies to parole officers.

Incarcerated individuals who are quarantined will be issued a surgical mask, according to DOCCS.

Before Wednesday's announcement, the agency cited a directive that prohibits employees from wearing masks "unless medically necessary for the job and the area they work in." But with the easing of those restrictions, the department explained it won't oppose the use of masks "if there is a chance that they may slow or even stop the spread of this virus from entering our facilities."

There are reports of correction officers and inmates testing positive for COVID-19, although DOCCS, citing security concerns, hasn't confirmed the number of cases or how many employees are in quarantine.