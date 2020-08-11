DOCCS reports 25% increase in COVID-19 cases after facility-wide testing in 4 NY prisons

Even with the recent spike in testing, New York has tested about 23% of its 37,559 inmates.

DOCCS said Monday that it is complying with federal guidance and has expanded the testing pool during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pool, which includes older inmates and the populations at the four Hudson Valley prisons, also includes incarcerated individuals who are symptomatic or those quarantined because of contact with a positive case.

The department has also tested inmates at its five regional medical units and the senior living dorm at Ulster Correctional Facility. All incarcerated women at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility who are either pregnant or in the postpartum period are tested for COVID-19.

Any incarcerated individual who is tested is isolated until the results are available. If there is a positive case, the incarcerated individual remains in isolation for at least 14 days until they no longer have symptoms and they do not have a fever for 72 hours without the aid of medication, according to the department. Incarcerated individuals who have contact with a positive case are quarantined and tested for COVID-19.

Since the outbreak began in New York, 1,312 DOCCS employees, 754 inmates and 84 parolees have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 26 deaths — 17 inmates, 5 employees and four parolees.

