DOCCS: Visitation suspended at NY state prisons

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has suspended visitation at its 52 correctional facilities in New York due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

DOCCS said the policy will take effect at 5 p.m. Saturday. Visitation will be suspended until April 11.

The suspension of the visitation policy also applies to family reunion programs. Meetings between incarcerated individuals and their attorneys will continue as "non-contact" visits.

"The department's greatest concern is the safety and well-being of our employees and individuals within our care, custody and supervision, particularly during this developing public health emergency," the agency said in a statement. "To that end, the department must swiftly impose restrictions and precautions to prevent additional spread of infectious viral transmission of COVID-19 in both correctional facilities and the community writ large."

Before the announcement, DOCCS screened visitors for the novel coronavirus at its correctional facilities. Visitors were asked if they had any symptoms of the virus — a cough, fever or trouble breathing — or if they had recently visited a high-risk country, such as China, Italy or South Korea.