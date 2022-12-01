Draft maps would shake up Cayuga County's NY Assembly districts

If the Independent Redistricting Commission's state Assembly maps are approved, Cayuga County could have two new representatives and another district in which two incumbents would be pitted against each other.

The commission advanced its draft map on Thursday and scheduled public hearings to gather feedback. The bipartisan panel had to reconvene after a state court ruled that the Assembly maps drawn by legislators were unconstitutional. The maps were kept in place for this year's election, but must be redrawn before the 2024 election.

Under the commission's plan, Cayuga County would be split into three districts. The northern towns would be in the new 130th Assembly District with all of Wayne County and a portion of Ontario County. This district would reunite Assemblyman Brian Manktelow with northern Cayuga County towns he has represented since 2019. Manktelow's district for the next two years will not include any part of Cayuga County.

The district, if it's finalized, could host a Republican primary election in 2024. Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan lives in the town of Manchester, Ontario County, which would be in the 130th district.

The city of Auburn and nearly every town in the southern half of Cayuga County would be in the new 131st Assembly District that stretch west to Canandaigua and part of Ontario County. The new Finger Lakes district would not have an incumbent. The entire district contains areas represented by Assembly members who live outside of the proposed boundary.

The town of Niles would be part of the 126th Assembly District that would include all of Chenango County and parts of Cortland and Onondaga counties. Much of that area has been represented by Assemblyman John Lemondes, but he lives outside of the proposed district.

Commissioners will hold 12 public hearings across the state over the next three months, with the first three in upstate New York: Jan. 9 in Buffalo, Jan. 10 in Rochester and Jan. 24 in Syracuse. After the public hearings, the commission must issue a final map to the state Legislature by April 28, 2023.

So far, the commission is pleased with the progress it made after failing to reach an agreement on congressional and state legislative district maps last year. The Democratic and Republican commissioners released dueling maps and because they did not reach consensus, the state Legislature took over the process.

Ken Jenkins, the deputy Westchester County executive who is the new chair of the commission, said members of the panel and staff worked on the proposed maps, with discussions happening up until Thanksgiving.

"I know I speak for the entire commission when I say we are thrilled to have a unified redistricting plan," Jenkins added.

Charles Nesbitt, a former Assembly Republican leader who has served on the commission since its inception, was named vice-chair. He thinks the commission's draft map is a major milestone after the previous failures to reach consensus on new maps.

"That in and of itself signals an era of cooperation and productive work by this commission that is important for all in the state of New York," he said.

While the commission is continuing its work, there is a separate effort in the courts to have a special master redraw the Assembly district maps. When Republicans successfully sued to have the congressional and state Senate maps thrown out, the state Supreme Court appointed a special master to draw those districts.

No decision has been made on whether a special master will take over this process.