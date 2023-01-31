DraftKings, FanDuel warn high tax rate could threaten NY mobile sports betting success

New York has reaped the rewards of mobile sports betting, but operators warn that the state's high tax rate could put its success in jeopardy.

The heads of two of the largest mobile sports betting operators in New York, DraftKings and FanDuel, testified at a joint legislative hearing on Tuesday and urged lawmakers to lower the 51% tax on gross gaming revenue. The tax is the highest among states that have authorized mobile sports wagering.

In the first year of mobile sports betting in New York, more than $16.5 billion was wagered on sporting events. Thanks to the 51% tax rate, the state collected more than $709 million in revenue to support educational programs, youth sports and problem gambling treatment.

But Christian Genetski, president of FanDuel, and Jason Robins, CEO of DraftKings, do not think New York will continue to rake in that much revenue due to the high tax rate. Genetski, citing estimates, said that New York's mobile sports betting handle will decrease 10 to 20% annually unless the tax rate is changed.

If the tax rate doesn't change, operators warned that there will be less money spent on marketing and promotional credits — Genetski noted that FanDuel is already spending more on marketing in other states on a per capita basis — and some operators with smaller market shares could leave the state.

"For consumers, that means fewer options, less competition and a much worse value proposition," said Genetski, who added that worse betting odds could be offered in New York if the tax rate is not lowered. That, along with other actions, could lead to bettors shifting to offshore markets that are not subject to the same regulations.

Robins explained that while the state's tax on gross gaming revenue is 51%, the effective tax rate is more than 70%. DraftKings views the state's revenue projections as unsustainable with the 51% tax rate.

"We believe that a tax rate that is more in line with the rest of the market would strike a good balance between the state's need to meet or exceed its fiscal projections while giving licensed operators the ability to provide a best-in-class experience for their customers — one that rivals any state," Robins said.

A possible fix to the tax rate has been introduced in the state Legislature. State Sen. Joseph Addabbo, who chairs the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee, authored a bill that lowers the tax rate if more operators join the New York market. Under the legislation, the tax rate would be lowered to 50% if there are 10 to 12 operators, 35% if there are 13 to 14 operators and 25% if there are 15 or more operators.

But Addabbo, a Queens Democrat, told the executives that the fiscal implications of the bill are still being reviewed. One concern is if any reduction in the tax rate would lead to less money for education.

"We cannot go back to our constituency and say we did something that reduces revenue as well as education funds," he said.

The consequences of not lowering the tax rate, though, were detailed at the hearing. In addition to how it would impact bettors and state revenues, Robins said DraftKings would have to reconsider marketing partnerships with sports leagues and teams. He also predicted that if there are worse betting odds, some bettors would either cross the border to a state with better odds or move their wagers to the illegal market.

As a warning shot across the state's bow, Genetski detailed what happened in France, which had a similarly high tax rate. France, like New York, had a strong opening year. But some operators left the market due to the high tax rate and revenue declined.

"We believe that lowering the tax rate to one commensurate with the next-highest tax rate in the country (Pennsylvania has a 36% tax rate) can fundamentally alter the long-term outcome in New York," Genetski said.