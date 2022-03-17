Drinking water project for Jordan, Elbridge approved for $18 million in financial assistance

More than $18 million in financial assistance has been approved for a drinking water project for Jordan and Elbridge.

Officials recently announced that the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors has approved more than $725 million in financial assistance to help 13 municipalities and public authorities advance critical infrastructure projects that protect or improve water quality.

One of the projects approved for funding involves the Town of Elbridge, Village of Elbridge and Village of Jordan.

That plan is a joint project to install approximately 51,000 linear feet of watermain, new storage tanks and pump stations at the city of Syracuse connection and Hamilton Road, a new chlorine booster station on Jordan Road, replace and relocate an existing confined space pump station and consolidation of the Champions Mobile Home Park public water system.

The short-term financings and previously announced grants approved by the EFC will provide capital to local governments to help them get shovels in the ground for their projects. The board also approved several long-term financing conversions that provide interest relief for existing projects and reduce debt for municipalities.

The funding includes:

• Town of Elbridge - $2,686,259 in short-term, interest free financing and $5,372,516 in short-term, market rate financing for the town.

• Village of Elbridge - $1,748,602 in short-term, interest free financing and $3,497,204 in short-term, market rate financing for the village.

• Village of Jordan - $2,697,199 in short-term, interest free financing and a $3,000,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund grant.

"Every single community in New York deserves access to clean water, which is why investing in clean water infrastructure is a top priority," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release. "With a surge in funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and historic investment in clean water initiatives in my Executive Budget, we will work together with local governments to modernize New York's water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and help ensure a robust economy."

The board's approvals include financings through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and grants pursuant to the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act. Visit EFC's website to learn more about water infrastructure funding opportunities.

Meanwhile, EFC is urging municipalities to participate in the Environmental Protection Agency Clean Watersheds Needs Survey, which EFC kicked off in New York on March 1. Participation may impact how much federal funding will be allocated to New York state to fund future clean water infrastructure projects. Municipalities are asked to document their community's wastewater infrastructure needs for submittal to the EPA. Municipalities are encouraged to go to efc.ny.gov/needs to submit documentation and for resources to assist with submissions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0