Driscoll, former Syracuse mayor, lauded for 'transformative' work as NY Thruway chief

Seventeen years after they faced off in the Syracuse mayoral election, Joanie Mahoney praised Matthew Driscoll as his time as Thruway Authority executive director winds down.

Driscoll will retire later this month after leading the Thruway Authority for five years. A former Syracuse mayor, he entered state service more than a decade ago. He led the state Environmental Facilities Corporation, then was former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's pick to serve as state transportation commissioner. He left the state Department of Transportation to become executive director of the Thruway Authority.

Mahoney, who chairs the Thruway Authority's board of directors, noted that she and Driscoll "go way back." They served on the Syracuse Common Council together — Driscoll was president — and then were opponents in the 2005 Syracuse mayoral race. Driscoll defeated Mahoney to win his second full term as mayor.

"If you told me the morning after that race that we would be here," Mahoney said. "We both have a passion for public service. We have very common interests and I've really enjoyed my time working with you."

Mahoney rattled off a list of Driscoll's accomplishments, from completing the construction of the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge to the implementation of cashless tolling on the Thruway. She also credited him for the ongoing work to update the Thruway's 27 service areas.

Those projects, she said, are transformative.

"They are so difficult with all the constituencies you have to work your way through," Mahoney added. "And you brought them both home for us and now we are well on our way to modernizing our (service areas). You've had a tremendous impact on the Thruway. You've had a tremendous impact on the people who live in the state of New York your entire career."

Driscoll revealed that he informed the Thruway board several weeks ago about his retirement plans — it was reported last week that he would step down as the authority's executive director.

He thanked the staff and recalled the challenges the authority faced, namely working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I can't think of a better place to end my career here in state service than at the Thruway Authority," Driscoll said, adding later that it's been "a terrific experience for me."

Driscoll's successor hasn't been named, but he believes the Thruway Authority will be in good hands with the employees in Albany and across the state.