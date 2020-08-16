Dueling over prescription drug price reform in CNY House race

Health care has received a lot of attention in the 24th Congressional District. Whether it's Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, Democratic challenger Dana Balter or an outside group, several ads have mentioned the issue in some form.
There has been an underlying issue in some of those ads: Prescription drug price reform. There is bipartisan consensus that drug prices need to be reined in, but that's where the agreement stops. The parties differ on proposed solutions, and you don't have to look any further than the 24th district race for that separation.
Balter supports a House bill that passed in December. The Democratic proposal contained many provisions, most notably allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices for millions of Americans on private insurance plans.
Katko opposed that bill. He said he voted against the legislation because it was "highly partisan" and it would "stifle innovation and growth" for pharmaceutical companies.
Democrats started criticizing Katko's vote in an ad released in January. It has remained a theme in several ads paid for by either Balter's campaign or outside groups. But the ads aren't limited to his vote. It also pans the GOP congressman's acceptance of campaign donations from individuals or political action committees with ties to the pharmaceutical industry.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, citing the Center for Responsive Politics, said Katko has accepted more than $160,000 from individuals and PACs linked to pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers.
A conservative outside group, the American Action Network, has been airing ads supportive of Katko's vote against the Democratic proposal and, most recently, included him in a $4 million digital, mail and TV ad campaign in support of the Republicans' prescription drug price reform proposal.
The ads tout the legislation, which supporters say would lower drug costs while ensuring that innovation is preserved and new treatments are found for serious illnesses. That addresses one of the concerns raised by Katko and PhRMA, the trade group for pharmaceutical manufacturers, that it would "stifle" research and development.
The Congressional Budget Office offered preliminary projections about the effects of the Democrats' bill on pharmaceutical research and development. The agency estimated that pharmaceutical manufacturers' earnings would decline and they would "reduce spending on research and development as a result."
However, the agency acknowledged it hasn't completed its analysis of how the bill would affect the development of new drugs. The preliminary estimate is that pharmaceutical manufacturing revenues would decrease by $500 billion to $1 trillion over 10 years, which could reduce the number of new drugs by between eight and 15 over that period.
"It is difficult to know in advance the nature of these drugs or to quantify the effect of foregone innovation on health," the CBO stated in its analysis.
PhRMA seized on the CBO's review to highlight the "devastating impact" the Democratic plan would have on research and development. Stephen Ubl, president and CEO of the group, said that prescription drug price reform bills should focus on "practical reforms," such as capping out-of-pocket costs and making monthly costs more predictable.
There is a connection between PhRMA and the American Action Network, the group airing ads in the 24th district. The group representing pharmaceutical manufacturers is the largest donor to the American Action Network. According to Issue One, PhRMA has donated at least $12 million to AAN since 2009 — three times more than the second-largest donor.
The dueling ads will continue in the 24th district, and Balter and Katko will offer their reasons for why they support their parties' respective plans.
Katko told The Citizen that the GOP proposal, which has 146 Republican cosponsors, would lower prescription drug prices by setting out-of-pocket limits for Medicare beneficiaries and mandate that pharmaceutical manufacturers offer an explanation to consumers when prices rise by at least 10% in one year or 25% over three years. He also thinks the bill would increase the availability of generic drugs and expedite the Food and Drug Administration's approval process for new medications.
"All of those things would have a dramatic effect on the price of drugs and it wouldn't stifle innovation," he said.
Balter recently addressed the prescription drug price reform debate during a conversation with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House. Hoyer said that the Democrats' bill "was a real bill" and the Republicans' proposal was a "messaging bill to pretend" that there would be lower prices. He touted some of the provisions in the Democratic proposal, including addressing the disparity in drug prices between the U.S. and the rest of the world.
If the presidential election goes the Democrats' way this year and Democrats control both houses of Congress in 2021, Hoyer thinks a prescription drug price reform bill will finally pass.
"And we're going to make real change in people's lives," Balter added.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
