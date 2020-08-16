Dueling over prescription drug price reform in CNY House race

"It is difficult to know in advance the nature of these drugs or to quantify the effect of foregone innovation on health," the CBO stated in its analysis.

PhRMA seized on the CBO's review to highlight the "devastating impact" the Democratic plan would have on research and development. Stephen Ubl, president and CEO of the group, said that prescription drug price reform bills should focus on "practical reforms," such as capping out-of-pocket costs and making monthly costs more predictable.

There is a connection between PhRMA and the American Action Network, the group airing ads in the 24th district. The group representing pharmaceutical manufacturers is the largest donor to the American Action Network. According to Issue One, PhRMA has donated at least $12 million to AAN since 2009 — three times more than the second-largest donor.

The dueling ads will continue in the 24th district, and Balter and Katko will offer their reasons for why they support their parties' respective plans.