Dunkin' settles NY cyberattack suit

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — New York reached a settlement Tuesday with Dunkin’ Brands, Inc. over a lawsuit that accused the company of failing to adequately respond to cyberattacks since 2015 that compromised customers’ online accounts.

The settlement with Dunkin' Donuts' parent company requires it to notify customers impacted by the attacks, reset those customers’ passwords and provide refunds for any unauthorized use of customers’ stored value cards.

The Canton, Mass.-based company will also need to maintain safeguards to protect against similar attacks and pay $650,000 in penalties to New York, Attorney General Leticia James announced.

“For years, Dunkin’ hid the truth and failed to protect the security of its customers, who were left paying the bill,” James said in a statement.

The state Attorney General's Office said the online accounts of Dunkin’ customers were first targeted in early 2015 in a series of “credential stuffing attacks” — which were automated attempts to gain access to accounts using usernames and passwords stolen through security breaches of other unrelated websites.