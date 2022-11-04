 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early voting centers 'very busy' in Cayuga County

Early voting in 2021 at Clifford Park in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Early voting turnout has been steady in Cayuga County, with nearly 4,000 voters in the first seven days. 

Katie Lacey, the Democratic elections commissioner in Cayuga County, said Friday that all of the county's early voting locations have been busy. There are three early voting centers — Clifford Park Clubhouse in Auburn and the town offices in Cato and Moravia. 

"We were over 3,000 as of (Thursday night)," Lacey said. "We've had about 400 today." 

The election this year features a handful of statewide races, including Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul facing a stiff challenge from Republican candidate Lee Zeldin. Cayuga County is in one congressional district, the 24th, with Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney facing Democrat Steven Holden. 

There are two contested state Legislature races in the county. All of Cayuga is within the 48th Senate District. The candidates in that race are Democratic state Sen. Rachel May, Republican challenger Julie Abbott and Conservative candidate Justin Coretti. In the 126th Assembly District, Assemblyman John Lemondes, a Republican, is seeking a second term against Democratic candidate Bruce MacBain. 

At the county level, there is a ballot proposition asking voters if they support or oppose downsizing the Cayuga County Legislature from 15 to 11 seats and redrawing new district lines. Three countywide positions are also on the ballot, with Cayuga County Coroner Dr. Adam Duckett, acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck running unopposed. 

Early voting will wrap up this weekend. The early voting centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After a break on Monday, voting resumes on Election Day. The polls in Cayuga County and across New York state will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

