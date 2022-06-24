Early voting for primary election wraps up in Cayuga County this weekend

Early voting ahead of Tuesday's primary election will conclude in Cayuga County this weekend.

The county's three early voting sites — Clifford Park Clubhouse in Auburn, Cato Town Hall and Moravia Town Hall — will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Anyone who casts a ballot during early voting may not vote again on Primary Day, which is Tuesday.

Since the start of early voting on June 18 through Thursday, there have been 355 early voters in Cayuga County, according to the county Board of Elections.

There are three races on the primary ballot in Cayuga County, two for Democrats and one for Republicans.

On the Democratic side, there are primaries for governor and lieutenant governor. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, is seeking her party's nomination in a three-way primary against U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, a Democrat who was appointed by Hochul after the resignation of former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, is also in a three-way primary for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. The other candidates are Ana Maria Archila, an activist who has worked on immigration, labor and women's rights issues, and Diana Reyna, a former New York City councilmember.

Republicans have a four-way primary for the gubernatorial nomination. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin has the GOP's endorsement, but Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani and Harry Wilson are hoping to secure the nomination.

Astorino is a former Westchester County executive who ran for governor in 2014. Giuliani is a former aide to President Donald Trump and the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Wilson, a turnaround expert, has run for statewide office before. He narrowly lost to Tom DiNapoli in the 2010 race for state comptroller.

Primary Day is Tuesday. The regular Election Day polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.