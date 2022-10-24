Early voting in Cayuga County: Dates, places and times to vote

Before Election Day, Cayuga County voters will have an opportunity to vote early and in person.

The state-mandated nine-day early voting period begins Saturday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 6. According to state law, counties like Cayuga County with less than 99,999 voters must have a minimum of one early voting location.

Cayuga County will have three early voting sites for the general election. Clifford Park Clubhouse, which has been used as an early voting center since New York allowed early voting in 2019, will be the lone Auburn location. Outside of the city, the town offices in Cato and Moravia will serve as early voting polling locations.

During early voting, voters are not assigned to a polling location. For example, a voter from Auburn could vote at either the Cato or Moravia locations. The Cayuga County Board of Elections uses ballot on-demand printers, which allows it to produce a ballot based on where the voter lives.

The early voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, with the exception of two days — Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2. On those days, the early voting sites will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

Anyone who votes during the early voting period cannot vote again on Election Day.