Early voting in Cayuga County: Where to vote and who is on the primary election ballot

Early voting for the Aug. 23 primary election begins this weekend in Cayuga County.

The nine-day early voting runs from Saturday, Aug. 13, through Sunday, Aug. 21. Cayuga County has three early voting locations: Clifford Park Clubhouse, 81 Mary St., Auburn; Cato town office, 11320 Shortcut Road, Cato; and Moravia town office, 1630 Route 38, Moravia.

The early voting sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the exception of two days — Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Wednesday, Aug. 17 — when the polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

There are two primary contests in Cayuga County. In the newly drawn 24th Congressional District, which includes the entire county, there is a three-way race for the Republican nomination between U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, Mario Fratto and George Phillips. The winner of the primary will face Democratic candidate Steven Holden in the general election.

Conservative Party voters will go to the polls to decide who will be the party's nominee in the new 48th Senate District. State Conservative Party leaders authorized Republican candidate Julie Abbott to run on their line, but Auburn-area attorney Justin Coretti, who is a registered Conservative, launched his campaign to force a primary.

If Abbott wins, she will have the Republican and Conservative lines in the general election against Democratic state Sen. Rachel May. If Coretti wins, it will be a three-way race in November.

After the early voting period concludes, the last chance to vote in the primary election is on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The usual Election Day polling sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. across the county.