Early voting in Cayuga County: Where to vote, what to expect and more

The early voting sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends (June 13-14 and June 20-21), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

The Cayuga County Board of Elections is implementing safety measures for early voting. Katie Lacey, who is the county's Democratic elections commissioner, said voting machines will be cleaned when they are delivered to the poll sites. Each of the locations will be cleaned before they open to voters.

There may be markings on the floors at polling locations to remind voters that they should maintain social distancing.

Poll workers will wear masks, Lacey said, and voters are asked to wear masks, too. If people arrive without face coverings, they will be provided a mask.

The county has five primary elections this year. The Democrats have presidential and congressional primaries. The presidential primary features former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee. In the congressional primary, Dana Balter and Francis Conole are vying for the nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.