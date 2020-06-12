Early voting in Cayuga County: Where to vote, what to expect and more

Many voters are choosing to cast absentee ballots ahead of the June 23 primary election, but in-person voting will remain an option for voters in Cayuga County and across New York state.
Early voting begins Saturday. A state law adopted in 2019 allows nine days of early voting. For the primary, the voting period will run through Sunday, June 21.
Cayuga County will have three early voting sites. There were plans to add a fourth at Casey Park Recreation Center in Auburn, but the local elections board decided to not open an additional site for the primary due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be a site in Auburn: Clifford Park Clubhouse, as it did last fall, will host early voting. Venice Town Hall will be an early voting location again this year.
Cato Town Hall replaces Conquest Town Hall as the northern Cayuga County early voting location. County election officials told The Citizen earlier this year that the voting center was moved to Cato because it has a larger population and it's more accessible to voters in the northern towns.
Cayuga County has universal early voting, which means county voters can cast a ballot at any of the polling locations. For example, if you live in Auburn, you can vote at Cato Town Hall.
The early voting sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends (June 13-14 and June 20-21), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
The Cayuga County Board of Elections is implementing safety measures for early voting. Katie Lacey, who is the county's Democratic elections commissioner, said voting machines will be cleaned when they are delivered to the poll sites. Each of the locations will be cleaned before they open to voters.
There may be markings on the floors at polling locations to remind voters that they should maintain social distancing.
Poll workers will wear masks, Lacey said, and voters are asked to wear masks, too. If people arrive without face coverings, they will be provided a mask.
The county has five primary elections this year. The Democrats have presidential and congressional primaries. The presidential primary features former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee. In the congressional primary, Dana Balter and Francis Conole are vying for the nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
The Republican Party has a primary in the 126th Assembly District. Danny Fitzpatrick and John Lemondes are seeking the nomination to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch on the GOP line.
The Conservative and SAM parties have state committee votes.
While early voting is an option, the traditional polling sites will be open on Tuesday, June 23 — the day of the primary election. There is still time for voters to request an absentee ballot, but the deadline is Tuesday, June 16.
