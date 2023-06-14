The nine-day early voting period ahead of the June 27 primary election begins Saturday.

Eight towns in Cayuga County have at least one primary election, all featuring Republican candidates. The notable race is in the Cayuga County Legislature's District 1 (towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory) pitting Legislator Jim Basile, R-Fair Haven, against Alan Simmons, an Ira town board member who received the GOP's endorsement.

Where can I vote early?

The Cayuga County Board of Elections will have three early voting centers for the upcoming primary: The board's office in Auburn, 157 Genesee St.; Conquest Town Hall, 1289 Fuller Road; and Niles Town Hall, 5921 New Hope Road.

Keith Batman, the Democratic elections commissioner in Cayuga County, explained that Conquest was chosen as a site because there are several primary elections in northern Cayuga County. Niles also has primary elections, so that was selected as a site in the southern part of the county.

When the early voting centers were announced, the county Board of Elections did not have a location in Auburn. But Batman said they added one at the agency's office because it "makes sense."

"We don't anticipate a big turnout, so at the board of elections we can actually handle it," he said, adding that Auburn "is centrally located and so many people work and travel through here."

Voters can cast their ballots at any early voting site. For example, even if you live in Conquest, you can vote at the Auburn or Niles locations.

What are the early voting hours?

Early voting begins Saturday, June 17, and runs through Sunday, June 25. For seven of the nine days during the early voting period, all early voting sites in the county will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The exceptions: The locations will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, and Wednesday, June 21.

Who is running?

Cayuga County Legislature District 1 (towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory): Legislator Jim Basile, the incumbent, faces Alan Simmons, an Ira town board member. Basile, who also serves as mayor of Fair Haven, was first elected to the county Legislature in 2021. Simmons received the GOP committees' endorse in the district.

Conquest: Lisa Tortorello, the incumbent clerk/collector, is being challenged by Rochelle Daggett for the Republican nomination.

Mentz: Mark Emerson and Richard Nielens Jr. are vying for the GOP nomination for town supervisor. Emerson is the incumbent.

Montezuma: Marie Cronin and June Smith are the candidates in the Republican primary for town clerk. Cronin holds the post.

Niles: The town has two primary elections. For town supervisor, Steven Cuddeback and David Denman are running to be the GOP nominee. There are five candidates for town board: Allan Badman, Clarence Edmonds, Joan Jayne, Bernard Juli and Tamara Severson. GOP voters can vote for up to two town board candidates.

Throop: Joe McBride, the town's current highway superintendent, faces a GOP primary challenge from Frederick Robinson Jr. Voters will also decide who will represent the town on the county Republican Committee. The candidates are Michael Butler, Sarah Delfavero, Patricia McBride, Lydia Patti Ruffini, Edward Ringmacher, Frederick Robinson Jr., Bruce Ruffini, Paul Ryan and Nancy Jean Sullivan. Voters can choose up to four candidates to serve on the committee.

Victory: Three candidates — Robin Bartholomew, Mark Southwick and Victoria Wallace — are running in the GOP primary for town board. Voters can choose up to two candidates. There are also six candidates — Trevor Cady, Patrick Coleman, Caleb Iozzio, Mark Quimby, Todd Scruton and Victoria Wallace — for county Republican Committee seats. Voters can vote for any four candidates.

When is Primary Day?

Once the early voting period ends, the last chance to vote is on Tuesday, June 27 — Primary Day. If you voted during the early voting period, you can't vote on Primary Day.

The usual Election Day polling places in the towns of Conquest, Ira, Mentz, Montezuma, Niles, Sterling, Throop and Victory will be open for voters.