Early voting in Cayuga, Onondaga counties: What's on primary ballot, where to vote and more

Early voting begins Saturday ahead of the June 28 primary election headlined by candidates vying for the Democratic and Republican nominations in New York.

The nine-day early voting period runs through Sunday, June 26. Each county has different operating hours for polling locations.

In Cayuga County, there are three early voting centers: Clifford Park Clubhouse in Auburn, Cato town hall and the Moravia town hall. The sites will be open for early voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of two days next week — Tuesday, June 21, and Wednesday, June 22 — when the polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

There are only primaries for the Democratic and Republican parties in Cayuga County. On the Democratic ballot, Gov. Kathy Hochul, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams are seeking the party's nomination for governor. There is also a three-way Democratic primary for lieutenant governor — in New York, lieutenant governor candidates run separately in the primary. The candidates for that primary are Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Ana Maria Archila and Diana Reyna.

Republicans will determine who will be their party's gubernatorial nominee to face the Democratic candidate. There are four GOP candidates on the primary ballot: U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, who has the party's endorsement; former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino; Andrew Giuliani, who was an aide to former President Donald Trump and the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani; and Harry Wilson, who has specialized in turning around businesses and narrowly lost the 2010 race for state comptroller.

The ballots in Onondaga County will be the same, with the exception of primaries for Republican committee seats in the town of Pompey.

Onondaga will have eight early voting locations for the primary election: Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park in Syracuse; Beauchamp Branch Library in Syracuse; Clay Town Hall Courtroom; DeWitt Town Hall Courtroom; LaFayette Fire Station No. 1; Lysander Municipal Building; Onondaga Community College in the town of Onondaga; and Syracuse Community Connection, also known as the Southwest Community Center.

The early voting sites in Onondaga County will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Sunday, June 19, Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26. On Monday, June 20, Thursday, June 23, and Friday, June 24, the locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The operating hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, and Wednesday, June 22.

Anyone who votes during the early voting period will not be eligible to vote on Primary Day, June 28. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Primary Day.

