Early voting in Onondaga County: Where to vote, hours and more

Beginning next week, you can vote in person in New York.
There will be nine days of early voting beginning Oct. 24. The period ends Sunday, Nov. 1 — two days before Election Day.
Here is what you need to know about early voting in Onondaga County:
What is early voting?
In New York, it began in 2019. It allows registered voters to cast their ballot, in person, before Election Day. This is the first time New York will have in-person early voting for a presidential election.
Where can you vote early in Onondaga County?
There are six locations that have been designated as early voting centers. The sites are:
• Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park, 2300 Grant Blvd., Syracuse
• Camillus Fire Station, 5801 Newport Road, Camillus (use rear entrance)
• Clay Town Hall Courtroom, 4401 Route 31, Clay (use rear entrance)
• DeWitt Town Hall Courtroom, 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse
• LaFayette Fire Station No. 1, 2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette (use rear entrance)
• Syracuse Community Connection (Southwest Community Center), 401-425 South Ave., Syracuse
When is early voting?
The Onondaga County Board of Elections has established an early voting schedule for when the sites will be open to voters.
Each of the six locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and Oct. 31, and Sunday, Oct. 25, and Nov. 1. On Monday, Oct. 26, Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30, the centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be extended hours on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Wednesday, Oct. 28. The voting locations will be open from noon to 8 p.m. those days.
When will the votes be counted?
The early votes will be counted with the Election Day votes. The results will be available on election night, Nov. 3.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
