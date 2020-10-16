Early voting in Onondaga County: Where to vote, hours and more

When is early voting?

The Onondaga County Board of Elections has established an early voting schedule for when the sites will be open to voters.

Each of the six locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and Oct. 31, and Sunday, Oct. 25, and Nov. 1. On Monday, Oct. 26, Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30, the centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be extended hours on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Wednesday, Oct. 28. The voting locations will be open from noon to 8 p.m. those days.

When will the votes be counted?

The early votes will be counted with the Election Day votes. The results will be available on election night, Nov. 3.

