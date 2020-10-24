Early voting starts: Where, when you can cast ballots in Cayuga, Onondaga counties

Early voting has started on Saturday for the 2020 general election, which concludes with Election Day voting on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here are details on early voting options for Cayuga and Onondaga counties:

Cayuga County

Three early voting sites: Cato Town Office, 11320 Shortcut Road in Cato; Clifford Park Clubhouse, 81 Mary St., Auburn; and Venice Town Office, 2479 Route 34 in Venice.

Early voting dates/times: The early voting sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31-Nov. 1), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, and Thursday, Oct. 29, noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Wednesday, Oct. 28, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Onondaga County

Six early-voting sites: Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park, 2300 Grant Blvd., Syracuse; Camillus Fire Station, 5801 Newport Road, Camillus (use rear entrance); Clay Town Hall Courtroom, 4401 Route 31, Clay (use rear entrance); DeWitt Town Hall Courtroom, 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse; LaFayette Fire Station No. 1, 2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette (use rear entrance); Syracuse Community Connection (Southwest Community Center), 401-425 South Ave., Syracuse

Early voting dates/times: Each of the six locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and Oct. 31, and Sunday, Oct. 25, and Nov. 1. On Monday, Oct. 26, Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30, the centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be extended hours on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Wednesday, Oct. 28. The voting locations will be open from noon to 8 p.m. those days.

