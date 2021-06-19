Early voting turnout weak ahead of Cayuga County primary day

Among all of the town and county primaries taking place in Cayuga County this year, there are 4,345 residents registered to vote. But through the first seven days of early voting, just eight had cast ballots.
But voters still have this weekend to get to the Cayuga County elections office if they want to cast an early vote, and they'll have all day on Tuesday, which is the official primary election day in New York state.
For the second time since a new law went into effect in 2020, polls for the primary day voting in all New York state counties run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Prior to that, most primary day polling hours started at noon in upstate New York, including Cayuga County, while downstate polling hours started in the early morning.
In 2021 in Cayuga County, only the Republican Party is holding primaries. Those races include two county Legislature districts, District 3 (Mentz, Montezuma and Throop) and District 13 (part of Auburn). There are also GOP primaries for Ira town supervisor, Locke town justice, Mentz town supervisor, Mentz committee member, Niles town supervisor and board, and Sterling town board.
The Cayuga County Board of Elections continues to hold early voting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at its downtown Auburn office at 157 Genesee St.
Polling places on Tuesday will be open in every municipality where an election is taking place. The county elections board lists all polling places and has sample ballots posted at its website at https://www.cayugacounty.us/196/Board-of-Elections. Voters can also call (315) 253-1285 if they have questions.
There's also a primary taking place in the nearby Onondaga County town of Skaneateles, where GOP voters will choose a candidate for highway superintendent.
In Onondaga County, early voting locations are at Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park, 2300 Grant Blvd., Syracuse; Camillus Fire Station, 5801 Newport Road; LaFayette Fire Station No. 1, 2444 Route 11 South; and Syracuse Community Connection, 401-425 South Ave. Early voting hours Saturday and Sunday are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.