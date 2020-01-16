Economist at Auburn business luncheon: Cayuga County job growth lags behind U.S., state

AUBURN — Cayuga County lags behind the country, state and other upstate New York cities in a few key economic categories, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York economist.

Jaison Abel, assistant vice president and head of the regional analysis function in the research and statistics group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, was the guest speaker at the Cayuga Economic Development Agency's annual Economic Forecast Luncheon in Auburn Thursday.

Abel shared highlights of the country's and region's economic status before narrowing in on upstate New York and, specifically, Cayuga County and the Syracuse area. Across upstate, there has been steady job growth. But Cayuga County has been an exception. The county has lost jobs over the last five years.

Between 2014 and 2019, there was growth in the number of government, education and health, construction and service-related jobs. But the number of jobs in other fields, such as manufacturing and trade, transportation and utilities, declined.

"That a continuation of a longer-term trend," Abel said.