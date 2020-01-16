Economist at Auburn business luncheon: Cayuga County job growth lags behind U.S., state

AUBURN — Cayuga County lags behind the country, state and other upstate New York cities in a few key economic categories, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York economist.
Jaison Abel, assistant vice president and head of the regional analysis function in the research and statistics group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, was the guest speaker at the Cayuga Economic Development Agency's annual Economic Forecast Luncheon in Auburn Thursday.
Abel shared highlights of the country's and region's economic status before narrowing in on upstate New York and, specifically, Cayuga County and the Syracuse area. Across upstate, there has been steady job growth. But Cayuga County has been an exception. The county has lost jobs over the last five years.
Between 2014 and 2019, there was growth in the number of government, education and health, construction and service-related jobs. But the number of jobs in other fields, such as manufacturing and trade, transportation and utilities, declined.
"That a continuation of a longer-term trend," Abel said.
A challenge for employers in the region is the ability to find skilled workers. While there has been an extended economic expansion, that means more people are employed. Earlier in Abel's presentation, he noted that the U.S. is close to "full employment" because the unemployment rate is low.
The lack of skilled workers in some industries is reflected in the total labor force metric. Upstate New York is below the U.S. average.
"That's a huge issue for the region," Abel said.
Cayuga County's home prices have returned to pre-recession peaks, according to Abel, and the home inventory is below the state average.
New York is forecasted to have moderate economic growth over the next six months. But the state's growth rate of 0.5% will trail the national mark of 1.4%.
Before Abel's presentation, Tracy Verrier — executive director of the Cayuga Economic Development Agency — provided a review of 2019 for the county's economic development arm. There were $12.37 million in incentives and grants awarded to Cayuga County projects, including $9 million in state funding. The support leveraged $115.9 million in local investments.
Verrier also gave an update on some of Auburn's Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects. The city won a $10 million state grant in 2018 to support several downtown projects. The projects were finalized last year.
"Some of these projects should be getting moving this year," she said.
Verrier also encouraged attendees at the Holiday Inn luncheon to participate in the 2020 census. The decennial census determines a state's congressional representation and how federal funding is distributed.
This year's count is important, Verrier explained, because of the federal funding and the data helps businesses make decisions.
In 2010, Cayuga County had a 25% nonresponse rate. "That's not a good showing," Verrier said.
"We really want to make sure that in 2020, we're getting the word out," she continued. "Please do pay attention to this when it comes through. It's going to be important for the next decade of our day-to-day lives."
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.