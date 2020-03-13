Elbow bumps and vigilance: Rep. John Katko's message to CNY about coronavirus

U.S. Rep. John Katko typically greets people with a firm handshake. As the novel coronavirus continues to spread and the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic, he's had to change his ways.
"It's hard, but I'm getting used to the elbow bumps," he said with a laugh Thursday.
Good hygiene and social distancing have become higher priorities with the emergence of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Nearly 1,700 Americans have tested positive for the respiratory illness and 41 people have died. There are 325 confirmed cases in New York. No cases have been reported — yet — in Katko's Syracuse-area congressional district.
As the outbreak continues, there is a strong possibility the virus will arrive in central New York. Katko is urging his constituents to be vigilant.
"It's going to happen," he said. "We know there's going to be people that get sick from this."
Katko echoed what medical professionals have said about precautions for seniors and people with chronic health conditions. Those groups are considered the most vulnerable to the virus. In Washington, at least 19 nursing home residents have died after contracting COVID-19.
The symptoms of the virus include a cough, fever and trouble breathing. Health experts say most people will experience mild symptoms.
To slow the spread of the virus, Katko advised his constituents to practice good hygiene — hand-washing or using hand sanitizer — and social distancing. If you're not feeling well, he said, don't go to work.
As the outbreak receives more attention — it's already led to the cancellation of major sporting events and states closing schools — Katko has a message for central New Yorkers.
"We will absolutely get through this," he said. "It's not the end of the world. It's a very serious event and we need to treat it as such. But we will get through it and how much damage long-term is done depends on how much work we do now."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.