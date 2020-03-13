Elbow bumps and vigilance: Rep. John Katko's message to CNY about coronavirus

U.S. Rep. John Katko typically greets people with a firm handshake. As the novel coronavirus continues to spread and the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic, he's had to change his ways.

"It's hard, but I'm getting used to the elbow bumps," he said with a laugh Thursday.

Good hygiene and social distancing have become higher priorities with the emergence of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Nearly 1,700 Americans have tested positive for the respiratory illness and 41 people have died. There are 325 confirmed cases in New York. No cases have been reported — yet — in Katko's Syracuse-area congressional district.

As the outbreak continues, there is a strong possibility the virus will arrive in central New York. Katko is urging his constituents to be vigilant.

"It's going to happen," he said. "We know there's going to be people that get sick from this."

Katko echoed what medical professionals have said about precautions for seniors and people with chronic health conditions. Those groups are considered the most vulnerable to the virus. In Washington, at least 19 nursing home residents have died after contracting COVID-19.