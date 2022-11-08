Election Day in the Cayuga County area has arrived

After two primaries and a spring and summer filled with court battles about redistricting and voting laws, Election Day has arrived in New York state.

Registered residents who have not cast ballots via absentee or early voting can head to their polling sites from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. to record their choices for a wide range of elected offices.

Several statewide races are part of this year's elections, including state governor, comptroller and attorney general, along with one of New York's U.S. Senate seats. All ballots will have an election for the U.S. House of Representatives, along with choices for state Supreme Court judges.

Cayuga County residents have three countywide races to consider — coroner, district attorney and sheriff — although the current holders of all three offices are running without any competition on the ballot. Several towns have elections, mostly to fill vacancies.

The full state Legislature is also up for election, so voters will chose representatives for state Assembly and Senate.

Voters in Cayuga County also have a pair of propositions they can answer on the reverse side of their ballots. A statewide environmental bond act and a countywide redistricting law can be voted upon with a "yes" or "no" vote.

Anyone with questions about where to vote can contact their county elections board. In Cayuga County, the phone number is (315) 253-1285. Onondaga County's board can be reached at (315) 435-8683.

Voters also have access to help from the state Attorney General's office should they encounter issues. The NYAG Election Protection Hotline will be running on Election Day "to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, including voting by absentee ballot or in person at their polling place."

Voters that experience problems can report issues by calling the hotline at (866) 390-2992, submitting complaints online, or emailing election.hotline@ag.ny.gov. A guide addressing frequently asked questions to assist voters is also available online.