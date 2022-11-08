 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
ELECTIONS 2022

Election Day in the Cayuga County area has arrived

  • Updated
  • 0

After two primaries and a spring and summer filled with court battles about redistricting and voting laws, Election Day has arrived in New York state.

Registered residents who have not cast ballots via absentee or early voting can head to their polling sites from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. to record their choices for a wide range of elected offices.

Several statewide races are part of this year's elections, including state governor, comptroller and attorney general, along with one of New York's U.S. Senate seats. All ballots will have an election for the U.S. House of Representatives, along with choices for state Supreme Court judges. 

Cayuga County residents have three countywide races to consider — coroner, district attorney and sheriff — although the current holders of all three offices are running without any competition on the ballot. Several towns have elections, mostly to fill vacancies.

People are also reading…

The full state Legislature is also up for election, so voters will chose representatives for state Assembly and Senate.

Voters in Cayuga County also have a pair of propositions they can answer on the reverse side of their ballots. A statewide environmental bond act and a countywide redistricting law can be voted upon with a "yes" or "no" vote.

Anyone with questions about where to vote can contact their county elections board. In Cayuga County, the phone number is (315) 253-1285. Onondaga County's board can be reached at (315) 435-8683.

Voters also have access to help from the state Attorney General's office should they encounter issues. The NYAG Election Protection Hotline will be running on Election Day "to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, including voting by absentee ballot or in person at their polling place."

Voters that experience problems can report issues by calling the hotline at (866) 390-2992, submitting complaints online, or emailing election.hotline@ag.ny.gov. A guide addressing frequently asked questions to assist voters is also available online.

Many races are won on election night, but it's not uncommon for it to take a few days – an in rare instances, a few weeks – for the Associated Press to declare a winner. That is because each of the 50 states determines its own voting rules, laws and procedures, including when polls close and when mail-in ballots are tallied, which means counting doesn't happen all at once. The Founding Fathers set up the Electoral College — a series of state elections to pick the president — to empower states in terms of their own elections processes. But they didn't stand up a centralized entity to count every citizen's vote. So every U.S. election night, The Associated Press counts the nation's votes, tallying millions of ballots and determining which candidates have won their races. It's been done that way since 1848, when the AP declared the election of Zachary Taylor as president. In 2020, the Associated Press was 99.9% accurate in calling U.S. races, and 100% accurate in calling the presidential and congressional races for each state. In the 2020 race, President Joe Biden was declared the winner four days after Election Day – at 11:26 a.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 7. Stephen Ohlemacher, AP Election Decision Editor said he oversees and 60 analysts on election night, "and we declare the winners in about 7000 races across the U.S.." On election night, race callers in each state are equipped with detailed information from AP's election research team, including demographics, the number of absentee ballots, and political issues that may affect the outcome of races they must call. For years, AP has employed a full-time elections research team that works year-round to ensure the vote count team, the decision desk and newsroom know as much as possible about what to expect once Election Day arrives. And can pass that on to member news organizations and customers. "In many years, it takes a long time in various states to find out who won different elections," Ohlemacher said. "In the pandemic it did get more pronounced and that's because the increase in mail ballots. It also became more pronounced in more states. Winners may have been called, and concessions may — or may not — have been made, but voting itself is over when polls close on Election Day. There's still more work to do, as local election officials count and verify results through the canvass and certification process. That means that race calls are made before results are official. But the AP only declares a winner when it's certain that the candidate who's ahead in the count can't be caught. "At the AP, we follow the numbers. We call races without fear or favor," Ohlemacher said. "If the numbers say that a candidate has won and we can verify that the vote count is accurate, we declare a winner."
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

When could student loan borrowers know if they're actually getting relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News