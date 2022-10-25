Election preview: Conole, Williams battle to represent Syracuse, Utica areas in Congress

Francis Conole and Brandon Williams have one thing in common: They are both U.S. Navy veterans.

That's where the similarities end.

Conole, D-Syracuse, and Williams, R-Sennett, are vying to represent the 22nd Congressional District that includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. Part of the town of Constantia in Oswego County is also in the district.

The race, much like Syracuse-area congressional elections of the past, is competitive. One public poll showed Williams leading by five points, 45 to 40%, but within the margin of error. Conole's campaign released an internal poll that found the race is a dead heat.

After winning the Democratic primary, Conole sought to position himself as the moderate in the race. He has highlighted his family's law enforcement background — his grandfather is the only Democrat who has served as Onondaga County sheriff — and expressed willingness to work with both parties in Congress. A new TV ad released by his campaign calls him "an independent voice."

Williams is a conservative. During the GOP primary and after, he has made it clear that he would take a different approach than the Syracuse area's current congressman, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko. Katko is a moderate who often bucked his party and voted to impeach GOP President Donald Trump.

Their differences are on display in their messaging. Conole elevated abortion as a top issue early in the general election campaign. He paints Williams as an extremist who would allow abortion to be banned without exceptions. Williams opposes abortion, but does support exceptions in cases of rape, incest and if the mother's health is in jeopardy. He says he would vote against a national abortion ban proposed by members of his party.

Williams has focused on the issues that more voters say they care about, namely the economy. He has discussed the need to tackle inflation, which reached the highest levels in 40 years, by lowering taxes, slashing government spending and reducing the national debt. He has criticized President Joe Biden's economic policies and calls Conole a "Joe Biden yes man." Conole has blamed both parties for inaction on economic woes, while pushing for middle-class tax cuts and cracking down on "price-gouging oil companies."

Outside groups have been heavily involved in the 22nd district. Democratic-aligned groups, building on Conole's attacks against Williams, highlight Williams' abortion positions. GOP groups have tied Conole to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state's bail reform law.

Conole grew up in Onondaga County — he attended Westhill High School — and is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate. After leaving Annapolis, his naval career included a deployment to Iraq and a stint as a defense policy adviser for two secretaries of defense at the Pentagon. He returned to central New York and ran for Congress in 2020, but he lost the Democratic primary to Dana Balter.

Williams is a Texas native who was the strategic missile officer on a nuclear submarine. After leaving the Navy, he earned his Master of Business Administration at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He started a software company, CPLANE.ai, which is based in California. He and his wife, Stephanie, bought a 67-acre farm in Cayuga County in 2008. He split time between California and central New York until 2019.

The 22nd district could be one of the closest races in the country. Democrats have an enrollment advantage, but Republicans have represented the district's four counties for much of the last decade. Biden won the district with nearly 54% of the vote in 2020.