Election preview: Four running for state Supreme Court judge in Cayuga County district

Two county judges and a pair of Rochester-area attorneys are the candidates for seats on the state Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District that includes Cayuga County.

Maroun Ajaka, Jason Cook, Roman Misula and Jim Vazzana are seeking to become state Supreme Court justices. The top two vote-getters will win the seats, one of which was created after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that added justices to each of the state's judicial districts.

Ajaka, of Pittsford, Monroe County, has his own law practice with a focus on criminal defense, civil and family court cases. According to his biography, he has represented defendants in hundreds of criminal cases. He has also handled various civil and family court matters, such as child support, custody disputes and divorces.

JustCause, a legal organization in Monroe County, honored Ajaka with the William E. McKnight Award for volunteer services in 2003.

Cook, of Milo, has served as Yates County Court judge since 2017 and presides over a variety of cases, including criminal, family, surrogate and drug treatment courts. He was appointed acting state Supreme Court justice in 2019 and oversees civil cases.

In 2021, Cook was named the supervising judge for the town and village courts in Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben and Yates counties.

Before becoming a judge, Cook was the Yates County district attorney from 2010 and 2013 and an assistant district attorney in four counties. He also worked in private practice and was an adjunct instructor at Keuka College.

Misula, who was born in Ukraine, emigrated to the United States as a boy. His family settled in the Rochester area, where he still lives.

He is a former criminal prosecutor in the Monroe County District Attorney's office and was assigned to the DA's economic crime bureau. He now is a partner at Ganguly Brothers in Rochester. He represents clients through Monroe County's Assigned Counsel Program for indigent individuals and is an assistant conflict defender in Livingston County.

Monroe County Judge Jim Vazzana rounds out the candidates in the 7th Judicial District. His experience includes seven years as a family court judge, four as an acting state Supreme Court justice, three as the presiding justice for the Integrated Domestic Violence Supreme Court and two as acting surrogate court judge.

As an attorney, Vazzana worked in private practice for 25 years.

The 7th Judicial District is comprised of eight counties — Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates. The state Supreme Court handles criminal and civil trials. The Court of Appeals, not the state Supreme Court, is New York's highest court.

Ajaka and Misula are running on the Democratic line, while Cook and Vazzana will appear on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Early voting begins Saturday and continues through Sunday, Nov. 6. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.