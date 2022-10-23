Election preview: Holden, Tenney aim to represent Cayuga County in Congress

Beginning in January, Cayuga County will have a new congressional representative.

With U.S. Rep. John Katko retiring and redistricting placing the county in a sprawling 12-county congressional district, two candidates are running to represent the area: Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney and Democratic challenger Steven Holden.

Tenney moved from the Utica area to run in the new 24th district — she now lives in Canandaigua. She is an attorney, a small business owner and a former state assemblywoman. She left the state Assembly when she was first elected to Congress in 2016. She was elected to a second non-consecutive term in 2020.

In an interview with The Citizen, she recalled attending an event for small businesses hosted by state lawmakers in the Mohawk Valley. When she finally got to speak with a state legislator, she was told that her business was too small to participate in a program.

Tenney was not satisfied with that answer, so she got involved in government and politics. She worked for state Assemblyman David Townsend and later succeeded Townsend in the Assembly. But she grew frustrated in state government and wanted to have a greater impact. She decided to run for Congress.

"Small business owners, farmers, my family members, people I grew up with, my customers as a newspaper owner, I just felt like they had no voice," she said. "All the politicians tended to be people who had spent their entire life in politics. They hadn't had the experiences I had."

Holden lives in Onondaga County, which is outside of the 24th district, but plans to move if he wins the election. He is a U.S. Army veteran who deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq. His responsibilities included overseeing the financing of the mission to capture Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Before securing the Democratic nomination in the newly drawn district, Holden planned to run in a Syracuse-area congressional district. But with a crowded field and no candidate in the neighboring 24th, he decided to change districts.

His motivation for running, he told The Citizen, is democracy. He is among a group of veterans running for Congress across the state.

"Our lives are based around service," Holden said. "Ever since I was 25 years old I came into the Army. It's serving something greater than yourself. We continue to serve but in a different way."

The candidates' priorities differ. Tenney says the top issues she hears about are inflation, the cost of gas and groceries and crime. Because the district is more conservative, she noted that there are many voters concerned about their Second Amendment rights. She is also focused on agriculture, an industry that's important to every county in the new district.

Holden says protecting democracy is a top priority. That includes judicial reform — he supports expanding the Supreme Court and establishing a code of ethics and term limits for justices — and bolstering voting rights. He also wants to expand broadband access, especially in rural areas, protect abortion rights and combat inflation by passing antitrust legislation.

One of the most important parts of the job for a member of Congress is constituent services, and that's going to be put to the test in the new district. The 24th extends from eastern Niagara County in western New York to part of Jefferson County in the North Country. In between, there are counties along Lake Ontario, such as Oswego and Wayne, and most of the Finger Lakes region. All of Cayuga County is in the new district.

Tenney told The Citizen she is developing a strategy to serve constituents and determining where the district offices will be located if she wins. One challenge will be that members of Congress have a limited budget to work with to rent office space and hire staff.

"Managing the (constituents) is going to be requiring us to be efficient," she said. "We're going to need more people and we're going to need more access."

One idea is mobile office hours. Tenney already holds mobile office hours in her current district for constituents who don't live near one of her offices.

Holden also acknowledged the need to provide strong constituent services in the new district. He floated Auburn as a possible location for a district office. He also thinks one would be needed in Watertown, especially for the veterans and military families at nearby Fort Drum.

Other cities would be considered for a district office, including Batavia and Canandaigua.

"I don't want people to travel inordinate distances to talk to their member of Congress," Holden said.

Tenney believes she stands out in the race against Holden. She is a proven leader, she says, and has served in federal and state offices.

"I've actually solved the problems, come up with solutions and come up with more solutions," she added.

Although he is a political novice, Holden thinks he is more knowledgeable about the issues that affect voters in the new district. Those issues, he says, include judicial reform, reproductive rights and tribal sovereignty.

"All of those things that mean a lot here in this district to people are going to be what I'm going to focus on when I get (to Congress)," he said. "People deserve good representation."

There has been no public polling in the 24th district, but Tenney is a heavy favorite to win the election. Former President Donald Trump won the areas that are now part of the 24th district with 59% of the vote in 2020. Trump has endorsed Tenney for reelection.

Cook Political Report, a national political prognosticator, rates the 24th district race as "solid Republican."

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 29, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 6.

Tenney will appear on the Republican and Conservative ballot lines, while Holden is on the Democratic line.