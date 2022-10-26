Election preview: Lemondes faces MacBain in Auburn-area NY Assembly race

Cayuga County is split up into three state Assembly districts, but only one has a contested race.

Assemblyman John Lemondes, a Republican, is seeking a second term representing the 126th Assembly District. His challenger is Bruce MacBain, a Democrat from Auburn.

Lemondes is a U.S. Army veteran who lives in LaFayette, where he owns a 500-acre farm. He ran for state Assembly in 2020 and won the election to succeed longtime Assemblyman Gary Finch.

MacBain is a retired educator who was a principal in the Moravia school district for two decades. This is not his first run for political office. He unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Rep. Amo Houghton in 1996.

Lemondes told The Citizen that he wants to remain in state government to work on economic issues and public safety, both of which are his top priorities. He criticized Democrats in Albany for supporting policies he said has led to the "most dangerous New York we've ever lived in."

"If you don't have safety, you don't have anything," he said.

MacBain said he decided to run for state Assembly because he is motivated to serve his community. The environment is a top priority, whether it's supporting efforts to combat climate change or advocating for clean energy development.

"Green jobs are the future," he said. "We always have to be looking ahead ... I'd like to try to make central New York the center of green jobs."

On a handful of the top issues in the state, there are differences between the two candidates.

Lemondes panned bail reform laws, which he believes has contributed to increased crime. He thinks there should be a dangerousness standard when setting bail. MacBain thinks recent amendments to the law is sufficient and disagrees with Lemondes that bail reform has led to a spike in crime.

They also disagree on the best approach to economic development. MacBain thinks the state should continue partnerships between businesses and the government. He supports government assistance through subsidies and tax credits to help businesses grow in New York. Lemondes prefers a different strategy, such as lower taxes, fewer regulations and energy relief.

On lowering the farmworker overtime threshold to 40 hours, which will happen over the next 10 years, Lemondes opposes the change and wants the state Legislature to intervene. He hopes there is enough support to overturn the policy. MacBain is supportive of the change — he asked, "Would you work for low wages and more than 40 hours with no overtime?" — but says it should be monitored over time.

Both candidates agreed that the state school aid formula needs to be changed. The formula has long been criticized by school districts, such as Auburn, because of concerns that it doesn't provide equitable funding and uses outdated information.

MacBain said there must be action on the formula because COVID-19 relief aid to schools will run out and districts will face a funding problem. Lemondes said he has been partnering with other elected officials and stakeholders to look at possible solutions.

The makeup of the 126th Assembly District has changed since Lemondes was first elected two years ago. Following redistricting this year, the district includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. The city of Auburn and towns of Brutus, Cato, Conquest, Mentz, Owasco, Sennett and Throop are in the district.

Republicans have an enrollment advantage in the district, with 4,053 more active GOP voters than Democrats.

Before Election Day on Nov. 8, there is a nine-day early voting period that begins on Saturday. It runs through Sunday, Nov. 6.