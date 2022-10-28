Election preview: May faces challengers Abbott, Coretti in Auburn-area NY Senate race

After two decades of being split into two or three state state Senate districts, Cayuga County will have one representative beginning in January.

Three candidates are running in the new 48th Senate District, which includes all of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County. State Sen. Rachel May, a Syracuse Democrat, is the incumbent. She is seeking her third two-year term. Her opponents are Julie Abbott, a Republican from Skaneateles who serves as an Onondaga County legislator, and Justin Coretti, an Owasco attorney and the Conservative candidate in the race.

Before being elected to the state Senate in 2018, May was the director of sustainability education at Syracuse University. She told The Citizen she enjoys her current position because it allows her to solve problems and listen to constituents about what they view as the important issues.

"I think between some of the real concerns we're seeing about our smaller cities and our environment there are some big issues to work on," May said. "I think the issues about the Finger Lakes and water quality are massive. And the Micron deal coming here is going to pose a lot of exciting challenges but working on things like affordable housing and transportation. Those are going to be really important."

Abbott is a former journalist — she was an anchor on NewsChannel 9 in Syracuse — and was a Skaneateles school board member before being appointed as an Onondaga County legislator. She was elected to a full two-year term in 2019 and reelected in 2021.

Her inspiration for running is central New York. Between agriculture, the Finger Lakes and children of the region, she wants to strike the right balance between supporting farms and protecting the environment.

"Everything that is in this district motivates me," Abbott said.

Coretti was not planning to run for political office this year, but challenged Abbott for the Conservative nomination. His primary bid was successful and he has the party's ballot line for the upcoming general election.

He thinks he offers something different than Abbott and May, both of whom he believes are not conservative enough for the district.

"Somebody needs to do this job and needs to get some stuff done up in Albany because nothing appears to be getting done," Coretti said.

The candidates have different priorities if they are elected to represent the 48th district. May wants to focus on quality-of-life issues, such as crime, education, housing, transportation and workforce development. Abbott wants to rein in government spending, cut taxes, reexamine criminal justice reforms made by the Democratic-led state Legislature and address mental health needs. Coretti says tackling crime, especially offenses linked to substance abuse, and improving the region's economy are among his top priorities.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting begins on Saturday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 6.

On the issues

Bail reform

Abbott: She thinks that while the bail reform law is well intended, it is "hurting our communities." She would like to revamp the law. "It needs to change," she said.

Coretti: He wants the law abolished. "I don't think the bail reform is necessary," he said. He supports more funding for law enforcement and a greater focus on treating substance abuse.

May: She agrees that crime must be addressed, but doesn't think further changes to bail reform is the answer. She also noted that recent data shows bail reform has not been linked to an increase in crime. She supports policies to combat crime, such as addressing mental health and substance abuse disorders.

Farmworker overtime threshold

Abbott: She opposes lowering the overtime standard for farmworkers from 60 to 40 hours over the next 10 years. She thinks the state Legislature should take action to reverse the plan accepted by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. She also criticized state subsidies to help farms cover overtime costs.

Coretti: While he thinks it's unfair that farmworkers are held to a different overtime standard than workers in other industries, he also does not want to harm farms. He thinks the economic impact of such a change should be examined.

May: She supports the 40-hour threshold and views the state subsidies as a way to "soften the blow" for farmers.

Education aid

Abbott: She wants the state to develop a "fair and equitable formula" to determine aid for school districts like Auburn. She does not want a formula that gives downstate school districts more money than upstate schools. "We have to invest equally in the education of all of our students," she said.

Coretti: He supports education funding, but also wants targeted help for students with special needs. As an attorney, he's worked with families of students with disabilities. He thinks the educational programs for these students should be updated and the state should provide more aid.

May: The first focus, she said, is on ensuring the funding is available. She said state Sen. Shelley Mayer, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, has been holding hearings and roundtables on the school aid formula. The metrics used to determine aid are outdated, which affects Auburn and other districts. "I think we have to take a very hard look at how that money is allocated and make sure that it's going to the kids and the teachers who need it the most."

Water quality

Abbott: She wants to improve how the state distributes grant money for water quality projects. She thinks there is too much bureaucracy in the process and it "disincentivizes our groups from wanting and being able to attain the money."

Coretti: He doesn't want to see greater state oversight — "nothing really in New York state government makes think of efficiency," he says — but does support local efforts to ensure the safety of drinking water supplies.

May: She wants to include all stakeholders in watersheds, including farmers and landowners, to ensure that any investments are targeted to protect waterways. She has introduced three bills to bolster water quality efforts, including one that she said would protect water from privatization.

Economic development

Abbott: She believes Micron's decision to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Onondaga County is a positive development, but she acknowledged it required federal and state incentives "because we are so business unfriendly just to compete within our own nation." She supports continuing incentives to attract employers to central New York. "This is nothing but marketing," she said. "It's the way of the world if you want to draw businesses here, and we need businesses here."

Coretti: He supports lower taxes and incentives for people to buy homes to attract new residents. Broadband is also a priority. Better high-speed internet access, he said, could draw remote workers who can locate anywhere.

May: She also mentioned Micron's plans for central New York. She noted that the company has said they chose the Syracuse area because of its diverse workforce, good schools, recreational opportunities and good quality of life. She credited the state's investments in education, infrastructure and recreation. "I'm really proud that we made those investments and it's paying off," she said. "I think we keep investing in people and places and that's how we continue to attract the global businesses that are really looking for high-quality places to move to."