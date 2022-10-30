Election preview: Schumer eyes fifth term as U.S. senator, Pinion wants change

For nearly a quarter-century, Chuck Schumer has represented New York in the U.S. Senate. As the Senate majority leader vies for a fifth term, Republican challenger Joe Pinion stands in the way.

Schumer, a Brooklyn Democrat, is well known across the state. After serving in the House of Representatives, he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1998, defeating incumbent Republican Alfonse D'Amato by 10 points.

His reelection bids have not been close. Two, in 2004 and 2016, were 40-point wins. He won by 34 points in 2010.

Schumer told The Citizen that values instilled in him by his father are what motivate him in his bid for a fifth term. His father, who died in November 2021, encouraged his son to always help those who need help — "that's the most noble thing you can do," Schumer says — and when faced with an important task, "persist, persist, persist and God will reward you."

"As majority leader I have been really effective for the citizens of New York," said Schumer, who recalled the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan's criticisms of New York giving more to federal government than it receives. "This is the first year that we got back more than we sent. Every dollar we sent, we got $1.59."

Some of that is due to aid in COVID-19 relief packages, according to Schumer. But he also took credit for ensuring that various federal programs and funding formulas benefit New York.

"I love this state. I still visit every county every year," he said. "After 24 years, I have as much energy, even more than I've ever had. And I can help people and I can help them as majority leader even more."

Schumer's legislative wins since becoming majority leader in 2021 include the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law that was signed last year. This year, he pushed for passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a bill that includes key provisions to address climate change and lower prescription drug prices. A bill to ensure veterans affected by toxic burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq receive health care benefits also cleared both houses. When he visited Auburn in April, he pledged to hold a vote on the bill before the end of the year.

One of the most notable bills is the CHIPS and Science Act, which includes more than $52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The bill was signed in August and proved to be a key piece in securing Micron's commitment to central New York. The memory chip maker is planning to invest $100 billion over the next 20 years to build a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Onondaga County. It will be the largest private investment in New York state history.

The project will benefit from the federal chips legislation that Schumer advocated for over the last three years. He believes the legislation is important for national security reasons — China is among the countries that make more chips than the United States. But he also sees how it can boost the economy in places like New York.

"My goal was to restore upstate New York's manufacturing and to have us become one of the centers, if not the center of chip fab and chip research in America and the world," Schumer said.

Pinion is not new to politics. He unsuccessfully ran for state Assembly in 2018. As a political commentator, he has hosted his own show on Newsmax, a conservative news channel. He has also served as a spokesperson for RepublicEn, a group that advocates for conservative climate change solutions.

Outside of politics, he previously worked as the director of youth development at Morris Heights Health Center in the Bronx. He was born and raised in Yonkers and played college football at Colgate University.

As Schumer touts his successes, Pinion argues that New York's senior senator hasn't addressed problems ranging from education to poverty. He is critical of government mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected him when his grandmother died alone and could not have visitors.

To address crime, Pinion believes there should more federal resources provided to law enforcement agencies. He also wants to hold communities accountable that advance efforts to "defund police." If a municipality can't make its case for why it should slash funding for law enforcement, he says they should lose federal aid.

Pinion also supports school choice. He thinks funding should be available for parents to decide whether their children should attend a private school or be homeschooled instead of sending them to public school. He views education as key to tackling poverty across the state.

He is a proponent of increasing funding for federally qualified health centers, which he says will address disparities in health care and help combat poverty.

One of his core beliefs is that there should be a constitutional right to reading. He criticized Schumer and other leaders after data released this year showed that less than half of New York City's third-graders were reading at a proficient level.

"It is a standalone responsibility to the children that call this nation home," Pinion said of the proposed amendment. "It would have a tremendous impact on the long-term health of this nation."

The thesis of the Senate campaign, Pinion explained, is that if voters are unhappy with what's happening in the state and country, then they "cannot vote for the architects who built it."

"For 42 years, Chuck Schumer has been constructing the world in which we currently find ourselves and I would suggest to the people of New York that we have received less than we are due — that opportunity that was promised no longer lives in this state," he said.

Pinion is a longshot to defeat Schumer, who has held double-digit leads in public polls. Schumer has a significant financial advantage over his GOP challenger. He has raised more than $40 million in the 2022 election cycle and has $15 million in the bank. Pinion has raised $444,675 and has $11,870 cash on hand.

Pinion's pitch to voters includes the question, "What kind of New York and what kind of America do we want to leave for our children?"

"If you are excited about the possibility that we could finally have people down in D.C. that are more concerned with the humanity of our residents than the politics of our residents, then I ask you to join our campaign," he said.

The incumbent has unfinished business in the Senate. Schumer says he will continue pushing for a $35 cap on insulin for everyone, not just those on Medicare, and hopes to pass campaign finance and voting rights bills. He also wants to ensure the infrastructure law is implemented.

He wants voters to know that he has used his power as Senate majority leader to "deliver more for New York than anyone has delivered in a very long time."

"If you give me the privilege of representing you again, I will be working just as hard to do the same thing next time," he said.