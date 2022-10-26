Election preview: Voters to decide size of Cayuga County Legislature

The Cayuga County Legislature could get a little bit smaller if voters approve a proposition in November.

A question is on the ballot asking voters whether they support a proposed local law to reduce the size of the legislature from 15 to 11 seats. New county legislative districts have been drawn for the first time since 1992. A weighted voting system, which has been used in place of redrawing districts, would be eliminated.

If approved by voters, the new map and the number of seats would be in effect for the 2023 elections.

The proposed districts

The new legislative district map was drawn by the county's election commissioners, Cherl Heary and Katie Lacey, and submitted to the county Legislature.

With the new map, the number of legislative seats would decrease from 15 to 11. Within the city of Auburn, there would be two fewer seats (from six to four). Outside of the city, the towns would also lose two seats.

Here is how the districts would change:

• District 1, which now includes the towns of Sterling and Victory, would add the town of Ira.

• District 2 would no longer include the town of Cato. It would be comprised of the towns of Conquest, Mentz, Montezuma and Throop.

• District 3 would have Cato join the town of Brutus. Brutus is the only town that's had its own legislative district. That would change with this new map.

• District 4 would consist of the towns of Aurelius, Fleming and Springport. This district would take towns from the current 5th and 7th districts.

• District 5 would include the towns of Owasco and Sennett, both of which are in the existing 6th district.

• District 6 would be a C-shaped district with the towns of Genoa, Locke, Ledyard and Scipio.

• District 7 would have the most towns (five) of any legislative district. The towns of Moravia, Niles, Sempronius, Summerhill and Venice would be in this district.

• Districts 8-11 would be within the city of Auburn. To go from six districts to four, the city was divided into quadrants. The northwestern part of the city, along with part of the city's center, is in the 8th district. The northeastern neighborhoods are in the 9th district. The southeastern part of the city is in the 10th district, and the southwest is in the 11th district.

Why 11 seats?

The Cayuga County Legislature discussed some alternatives, including keeping 15 members and redrawing new district lines. But with some of the alternatives, it may have required towns to be split into different districts. Ultimately, the 11-seat plan won out. County lawmakers approved it by a near-unanimous vote.

What happens next?

If voters approve the proposition, the new districts and the reduced number of seats would take effect at the next election in 2023. The entire legislature will be on the ballot and candidates will run for four-year terms.

When to vote

Early voting begins on Saturday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 6. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The proposition regarding the size of the legislature is on the reverse side of the ballot, so you will have to flip it over to see the question.