Election reform groups: Dana Balter 'committed to unrigging the broken system'

Two national groups that are focused on campaign finance reform and voting rights endorsed Democratic candidate Dana Balter in New York's 24th Congressional District race.

End Citizens United and Let America Vote, which merged in January, announced their support of Balter, D-Syracuse, more than a week before the June 23 primary election. Balter and Francis Conole are vying for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.

The organizations advocate for two issues that are key components of Balter's platform. End Citizens United aims to achieve campaign finance reform and overturn the Supreme Court's Citizens United ruling. The court's decision in 2010 allows corporations, unions and other groups to spend unlimited amounts of money on campaign ads in support or opposition of candidates.

End Citizens United has more than 4 million members, including 9,100 in the 24th district.

Let America Vote seeks to expand voting rights and fight voter suppression. It was founded by Jason Kander, who served as Missouri's secretary of state, in 2017.

Tiffany Muller, president of End Citizens United and Let America Vote, said Friday that Balter is "committed to unrigging the broken system in Washington on behalf of New Yorkers."