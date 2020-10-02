Election roundup: Auburn police union backs Renna for NY Senate, Gillibrand endorses Mannion

There was no explanation offered for the change. Villano could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Mannion said in a statement that he's "had productive conversations with law enforcement, social justice advocates and concerned residents who want safe neighborhoods and New Yorkers' rights protected. I look forward to bringing our communities' priorities, values and issues to the Senate majority next January."

For Renna, the endorsement adds to her support from law enforcement. She is supported by the New York State Association of Police Benevolent Associations, the New York City Detective's Endowment Association and the New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union Council 82.

"Thank you to the Auburn Local 195 for their endorsement of my campaign for New York State Senate," Renna said. "As a mom, my primary concern is the safety of my children. The current anti-police rhetoric, especially the 'Defund the Police' movement, are making it more difficult than ever for law enforcement to effectively do their jobs. As your senator, I will work hand-in-hand with law enforcement to make our communities safer and I will protect our hardworking first responders and law enforcement officers by providing them the resources necessary to successfully do their jobs."