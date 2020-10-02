Election roundup: Auburn police union backs Renna for NY Senate, Gillibrand endorses Mannion

Ten months ago, the union representing Auburn police officers endorsed John Mannion in the 50th state Senate District race. Now, the union has rescinded its endorsement and backed Mannion's opponent, Angi Renna.
Auburn Police Local 195 is supporting, Renna, R-Manlius, after a coalition of police unions, including the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, endorsed her in the 50th district race.
"The Auburn Police Local 195 is happy to announce our endorsement of Angi Renna for Senate," said Joe Villano, the union's president. "After speaking with Angi, we were immediately convinced that she understands and supports what we do. Please join us in voting for Angi on November 3. We're confident that she'll be our voice."
The union's reversal comes nearly a year after it was one of Mannion's earliest supporters in his second bid for the state Senate seat. Auburn Police Local 195 also supported Mannion in the 2018 election.
There was no explanation offered for the change. Villano could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Mannion said in a statement that he's "had productive conversations with law enforcement, social justice advocates and concerned residents who want safe neighborhoods and New Yorkers' rights protected. I look forward to bringing our communities' priorities, values and issues to the Senate majority next January."
For Renna, the endorsement adds to her support from law enforcement. She is supported by the New York State Association of Police Benevolent Associations, the New York City Detective's Endowment Association and the New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union Council 82.
"Thank you to the Auburn Local 195 for their endorsement of my campaign for New York State Senate," Renna said. "As a mom, my primary concern is the safety of my children. The current anti-police rhetoric, especially the 'Defund the Police' movement, are making it more difficult than ever for law enforcement to effectively do their jobs. As your senator, I will work hand-in-hand with law enforcement to make our communities safer and I will protect our hardworking first responders and law enforcement officers by providing them the resources necessary to successfully do their jobs."
Mannion and Renna are seeking to represent the 50th district, which includes portions of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.
Gillibrand backs Mannion
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is supporting Mannion in the state Senate race.
"John Mannion's voice is one that Albany needs to hear," Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said in a statement. "As a lifelong central New Yorker and a teacher for nearly 30 years, he knows how critical it is to fight for our families and make sure that upstate isn't left behind."
Mannion has received several endorsements in his bid for the 50th district seat. The groups supporting him include New York State United Teachers, New York State Nurses Association and the National Organization for Women in New York.
Gillibrand is among the highest-ranking Democrats to back Mannion's campaign.
"She has always been a strong advocate for upstate issues, and as we help central New Yorkers recover from this pandemic, I'm happy to have her federal support," Mannion said. "When I get to Albany, I'll continue to fight for funding to help our communities and small businesses recover, and ensure that we continue working to build a stronger economy."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.