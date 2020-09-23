Election roundup: Balter endorses Carabajal in NY Assembly race, Comegys backed by Gillibrand

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is supporting Comegys in the state Assembly race.

"Scott is committed to raising the voice of central New York and the Finger Lakes region and is bringing a forward-thinking passion and energy to the work that can be done in Albany," she said. "I look forward to working with him to help New York state thrive."

Comegys also won the support of United Autoworkers Region 9, which represents members in central and western New York.

"It is an honor to have the support of UAW and workers throughout the district," he said. "We have seen the hard work produced by union workers and the dedication they have to guaranteeing a prosperous life for everyone. I am happy to be as dedicated and working alongside such great people."

The 130th Assembly District includes all of Wayne County, the northern portion of Cayuga County and the towns of Hannibal, Minetto and Oswego in Oswego County.

