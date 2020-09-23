Election roundup: Balter endorses Carabajal in NY Assembly race, Comegys backed by Gillibrand

Prior to the Democratic primary in the 24th Congressional District, Dia Carabajal endorsed Dana Balter. Now, Balter is returning the favor.
Balter is supporting Carabajal in the 126th Assembly District race. Carabajal, a Democrat and former Auburn city councilor, is vying to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch, who is retiring.
John Lemondes is the Republican candidate in the race.
"Dia's fought for our Finger Lakes and she has been a steadfast leader in Auburn, and she'll represent our entire central New York well in Albany," Balter, D-Syracuse, said.
Balter joins a growing list of prominent Democrats supporting Carabajal in the 126th district race. Both of New York's U.S. senators, Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, endorsed Carabajal. Francis Conole and Roger Misso, both of whom sought the Democratic nomination in the 24th Congressional District, are also backing the Auburn Democrat.
The 126th district includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 24, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 1.
Comegys nets two endorsements
Scott Comegys, a Democrat challenging Assemblyman Brian Manktelow in the 130th Assembly District, recently received two endorsements.
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is supporting Comegys in the state Assembly race.
"Scott is committed to raising the voice of central New York and the Finger Lakes region and is bringing a forward-thinking passion and energy to the work that can be done in Albany," she said. "I look forward to working with him to help New York state thrive."
Comegys also won the support of United Autoworkers Region 9, which represents members in central and western New York.
"It is an honor to have the support of UAW and workers throughout the district," he said. "We have seen the hard work produced by union workers and the dedication they have to guaranteeing a prosperous life for everyone. I am happy to be as dedicated and working alongside such great people."
The 130th Assembly District includes all of Wayne County, the northern portion of Cayuga County and the towns of Hannibal, Minetto and Oswego in Oswego County.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
