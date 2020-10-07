Election roundup: Carabajal has money lead over Lemondes in Auburn-area Assembly race

Dia Carabajal out-raised John Lemondes and has the cash-on-hand lead in the 126th Assembly District race.

Carabajal, D-Auburn, raised $25,803 from mid-July to early October, according to her 32-day pre-general report. Her campaign spent $15,528 and has $31,864 in the bank.

Individual donors gave $11,772 to Carabajal's campaign. This includes $1,000 she contributed to her own Assembly bid. Political action committees and other organizations contributed $10,500. New York State United Teachers' political action fund gave $4,700 and 1199SEIU's PAC donated $4,400.

Lemondes, R-LaFayette, raised $13,551 and spent $4,732. He has $12,264 cash on hand in the final month of the campaign.

Lemondes' campaign received $6,035 from individual donors and $300 from PACs and other groups. The Chenango County Republican Committee transferred $2,000 to his campaign. He also received $1,566.19 from the Cortland County Republican Committee and $500 from state Sen. Pam Helming's campaign.

This is a similar position Lemondes was in when he won the Republican primary election in June. He was out-spent by Danny Fitzpatrick, who also sought the GOP nomination. Despite the financial disadvantage, Lemondes won the primary.