Election roundup: Carabajal has money lead over Lemondes in Auburn-area Assembly race

Dia Carabajal out-raised John Lemondes and has the cash-on-hand lead in the 126th Assembly District race.
Carabajal, D-Auburn, raised $25,803 from mid-July to early October, according to her 32-day pre-general report. Her campaign spent $15,528 and has $31,864 in the bank.
Individual donors gave $11,772 to Carabajal's campaign. This includes $1,000 she contributed to her own Assembly bid. Political action committees and other organizations contributed $10,500. New York State United Teachers' political action fund gave $4,700 and 1199SEIU's PAC donated $4,400.
Lemondes, R-LaFayette, raised $13,551 and spent $4,732. He has $12,264 cash on hand in the final month of the campaign.
Lemondes' campaign received $6,035 from individual donors and $300 from PACs and other groups. The Chenango County Republican Committee transferred $2,000 to his campaign. He also received $1,566.19 from the Cortland County Republican Committee and $500 from state Sen. Pam Helming's campaign.
This is a similar position Lemondes was in when he won the Republican primary election in June. He was out-spent by Danny Fitzpatrick, who also sought the GOP nomination. Despite the financial disadvantage, Lemondes won the primary.
Carabajal and Lemondes are vying to represent the 126th district, which includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties. The district is represented by state Assemblyman Gary Finch, who announced in February that he would not seek another term this year.
130th Assembly District
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow raised $13,425 for his first reelection bid. He was elected in 2018 after the retirement of Bob Oaks.
Manktelow, R-Lyons, spent $9,528 and has $4,033 cash on hand.
He received $3,815 from individual donors and $1,250 from PACs and other groups. He collected $1,000 from the Realtors PAC of New York State and $250 from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay's campaign committee.
Scott Comegys, a Democrat who is challenging Manktelow, raised $4,824 and spent $8,415 in nearly three months. He has $1,456 in the bank.
He received all of his donations from individuals and none from PACs and other organizations.
The 130th district includes all of Wayne County and parts of Cayuga and Oswego counties.
Manktelow is favored to win another term. There are nearly 12,500 more Republicans than Democratic voters in the district.
The race is a rematch of the 2018 election. Manktelow defeated Comegys, D-Palmyra, to win the seat.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
