Election roundup: Dueling farm endorsements in NY Senate race; manufacturers back Renna

"These farmers understand, as I do, how critical it is that we have a representative in the state Senate who shares our values and work ethic," Barber said. "Someone who can speak from personal experience of earning a living as a full-time farmer. We can be sure that Albany will continue to enact legislation that will mandate how we should be farming and running our businesses. I need to be there to represent all of us."

Barber and Oberacker are running to succeed retiring state Sen. Jim Seward in the 51st district. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Manufacturers endorse Renna

The Manufacturing and Industry Political Action Committee, which is the political arm of The Manufacturers Association of Central New York and other industry groups, has endorsed Angi Renna in the 50th state Senate District.

In a statement announcing the endorsements, Dean Burrows, the PAC's chair, said manufacturers need strong representation in state government.

"We sought those candidates who would best understand and represent our issues," he said. "Based on our long history of advocating for the New York state manufacturing sector, our MIPAC has always maintained an understanding that we will not always agree with our representatives on every single issue.