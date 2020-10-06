Election roundup: Mannion outpaces Renna in fundraising for Auburn-area NY Senate race

John Mannion continues to hold a financial advantage over Angi Renna in the 50th state Senate District race.

Mannion, D-Geddes, raised $102,777 in the period from mid-July to early October, according to his 32-day pre-general election filing. His campaign spent $127,485 and has $87,231 cash on hand.

Renna, R-Manlius, reported receipts totaling $65,350 and $56,756 in expenses. She has $43,524 in the bank.

The two candidates received nearly the same amount from individual donors — $25,215 for Mannion and $25,250 for Renna. But Mannion received $76,300 from political action committee and other groups, more than twice the total contributed to Renna's campaign from other organizations.

Mannion's notable donors include New York State United Teachers' political action fund, which gave $11,800, and Communication Workers of America District 1 PAC, which donated $6,300. His campaign spent $49,283 on mailers and $28,000 on polling, records show.

Renna received a $10,500 donation from the Sergeants Benevolent Association, a New York City police union. The union has been supporting GOP candidates in state legislative races because of the Democrats' support of bail and police reforms.