Election roundup: Mannion outpaces Renna in fundraising for Auburn-area NY Senate race

John Mannion continues to hold a financial advantage over Angi Renna in the 50th state Senate District race.
Mannion, D-Geddes, raised $102,777 in the period from mid-July to early October, according to his 32-day pre-general election filing. His campaign spent $127,485 and has $87,231 cash on hand.
Renna, R-Manlius, reported receipts totaling $65,350 and $56,756 in expenses. She has $43,524 in the bank.
The two candidates received nearly the same amount from individual donors — $25,215 for Mannion and $25,250 for Renna. But Mannion received $76,300 from political action committee and other groups, more than twice the total contributed to Renna's campaign from other organizations.
Mannion's notable donors include New York State United Teachers' political action fund, which gave $11,800, and Communication Workers of America District 1 PAC, which donated $6,300. His campaign spent $49,283 on mailers and $28,000 on polling, records show.
Renna received a $10,500 donation from the Sergeants Benevolent Association, a New York City police union. The union has been supporting GOP candidates in state legislative races because of the Democrats' support of bail and police reforms.
Other notable donations to Renna's campaign include $5,000 from John Catsimatidis, a New York City businessman, and $1,000 from Citizens for DeFrancisco, former state Sen. John DeFrancisco's campaign committee. The campaign spent $19,000 on mailers, according to the 32-day report.
Mannion and Renna are running for the vacant 50th district seat, which includes portions of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.
51st Senate District
Republican candidate Peter Oberacker has more cash on hand, but Democrat Jim Barber continues to show he can raise large amounts of money.
Oberacker, R-Schenevus, reported receipts totaling $100,071, including $34,500 he loaned to his campaign. He received $29,808 from individual donors and $27,250 from PACs and other groups. He spent $63,296 and has $102,660 cash on hand.
Barber, D-Middleburgh, collected $91,660 in receipts, including $79,365 from individual donors and $5,250 from other groups. His campaign spent $97,688 and has $58,452 in the bank.
The candidates are vying to succeed retiring state Sen. Jim Seward in the 51st district, which includes all or parts of nine counties. Part of Cayuga County is in the district.
54th Senate District
State Sen. Pam Helming is on track to win reelection by a comfortable margin. She received $42,080 and spent $24,755. She has $146,295 cash on hand.
Her opponent, Democratic candidate Shauna Marie O'Toole, hasn't filed a 32-day report. While O'Toole will be on the ballot, she hasn't had much of a presence on the campaign trail.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.