Election roundup: Notable endorsements in three Cayuga County-area state legislative races

Troopers union endorses Lemondes

According to Lemondes' campaign, the union representing more than 6,000 active and retired members noted "the lack of support and trust from state legislators" in its endorsement of the GOP candidate. The campaign added that the union believes "with the help of individuals like Lemondes, they hope to begin to do the good work of coming back together."

"Coming from a background of military service, I get the same sense of camaraderie from police officers that I do from the soldiers I served with," he said. "With the advent of bail reform in New York and the increasingly hostile calls to 'defund the police,' while at the same time refusing to acknowledge the people behind the organization doing the good work of serving their communities, I think it's high time Albany gave way to faces and voices that support law enforcement. And I'm committed to being just one of those many voices going to Albany in January to do so."