Election roundup: Nurses union endorses Mannion, police unions back Renna for NY Senate

Labor organizations representing frontline workers and first responders are taking sides in the 50th state Senate District race.

The New York State Nurses Association, a union representing 42,000 members in the state, endorsed John Mannion on Thursday. Mannion, D-Geddes, is running to represent the 50th district, which includes portions of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

"We need more leaders like John Mannion who believe it's time to fix our broken health care system and who will advocate for nurses' priorities," said Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez, a registered nurse and president of the New York State Nurses Association.

"As a teacher and union leader, we know John will fight for worker protections, good pay and fair contracts. Nurses and health care workers in central New York need strong voices like John Mannion in Albany, and we're proud to endorse his campaign for state Senate."

Mannion is a biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus. He is also president of the West Genesee Teachers' Association, the union representing educators in the school district.

In a statement, Mannion said the members he represents include school nurses "who are fighting for their own safety and the safety of our kids in the midst of this pandemic."