Election roundup: Nurses union endorses Mannion, police unions back Renna for NY Senate

Labor organizations representing frontline workers and first responders are taking sides in the 50th state Senate District race.
The New York State Nurses Association, a union representing 42,000 members in the state, endorsed John Mannion on Thursday. Mannion, D-Geddes, is running to represent the 50th district, which includes portions of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.
"We need more leaders like John Mannion who believe it's time to fix our broken health care system and who will advocate for nurses' priorities," said Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez, a registered nurse and president of the New York State Nurses Association.
"As a teacher and union leader, we know John will fight for worker protections, good pay and fair contracts. Nurses and health care workers in central New York need strong voices like John Mannion in Albany, and we're proud to endorse his campaign for state Senate."
Mannion is a biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus. He is also president of the West Genesee Teachers' Association, the union representing educators in the school district.
In a statement, Mannion said the members he represents include school nurses "who are fighting for their own safety and the safety of our kids in the midst of this pandemic."
"When I get to Albany, I'll continue to fight for them and for all our frontline workers," Mannion added.
Police unions for Renna
A coalition of police unions, including the organization representing New York City police officers, is endorsing Angi Renna in the 50th district race.
Renna is one of several Republican state Senate candidates who is being supported by a coalition of police unions, including the New York City Police Benevolent Association. The coalition includes 23 law enforcement unions across the state.
The police unions are supporting Republicans because Democrats control the state Senate and pushed for passage of the new bail reform law that has been panned by law enforcement agencies, including police departments and district attorneys.
"State Senate Republicans and our candidates know that New Yorkers want safe streets and they want police to protect them," Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt said. "What's happened under one-party control has eroded public safety in every part of this state and we cannot allow the radical pro-criminal, anti-police agenda to continue."
Renna has made public safety a priority in her campaign for the 50th district seat. She has been an outspoken critic of the bail reform law and has attended several "Back the Blue" events in the district.
Mannion and Renna are vying for the vacant 50th district seat. The district has gone without representation this year after Bob Antonacci, who won the seat in the 2018 election, resigned at the end of last year because he was elected to serve as a state Supreme Court justice.
For Democrats, the 50th is a top target because it could help the party pad its state Senate majority. Democrats hold 40 of 63 seats in the Senate. But Republicans are hoping to retain the seat they've held for decades. Tarky Lombardi and John DeFrancisco, both Republicans, each represented this Syracuse-area state Senate for a quarter-century.
