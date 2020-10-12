Election roundup: Sanders backs Carabajal for NY Assembly; business groups endorse three

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the runner-up for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and again this year, is endorsing Dia Carabajal in the 126th Assembly District race.
Carabajal, D-Auburn, is one of more than 200 candidates Sanders, I-Vermont, is supporting in federal, state and local races.
"Our campaign was never about one election or one candidate," Sanders said in a statement. "The only way our movement can continue is if we work together to elect great, progressive candidates at every level of government, in every state in this country."
Sanders joins a list of Carabajal's supporters that includes two of his Senate colleagues, U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer. New York Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter are among those who have endorsed Carabajal in the 126th district race.
Carabajal's campaign announced last week that state Sen. Rachel May, who represents part of Onondaga County, is supporting her Assembly bid.
The district includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties. Carabajal and Republican candidate John Lemondes are vying for the seat held by Assemblyman Gary Finch.
Finch, R-Springport, announced in February that he would not seek reelection this year. He has served in the Assembly since 1999.
Business groups endorse GOP candidates
Two statewide business organizations are supporting three Republican candidates in Cayuga County-area state Senate races.
The Business Council of New York State's political action committee and Unshackle Upstate's PAC endorsed Angi Renna in the 50th state Senate District, Peter Oberacker in the 51st and state Sen. Pam Helming for reelection in the 54th district. Unshackle Upstate also endorsed Assemblyman Brian Manktelow in the 130th district.
Oberacker, R-Schenevus, and Renna, R-Manlius, are in competitive races in open seats. Oberacker is facing Democratic candidate Jim Barber in the race to succeed retiring state Sen. Jim Seward. Renna and her Democratic opponent, John Mannion, are running for a seat that's been open since the start of the year.
Heather Briccetti, president and CEO of The Business Council of New York State, explained why her organization is supporting the three Republicans and other candidates in state legislative races.
"New York's future will require unique approaches to a wide range of policy challenges," she said. "We need leaders in Albany that consider the needs of employers and workers alike. Importantly, they need to appreciate the impact that policy options will have on the state's economic competitiveness and the ability of the private sector to invest and grow jobs."
Brian Sampson, chairman of Unshackle Upstate and president of the Empire State Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, said the candidates his group endorsed "know that our taxes are too high and our business climate is too harsh."
"[I]t's essential for our elected leaders to get our economy back on track as quickly as possible," he said. "Our organization and these candidates share two important goals: Strengthening the upstate economy and saving our upstate communities."
