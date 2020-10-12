Election roundup: Sanders backs Carabajal for NY Assembly; business groups endorse three

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the runner-up for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and again this year, is endorsing Dia Carabajal in the 126th Assembly District race.

Carabajal, D-Auburn, is one of more than 200 candidates Sanders, I-Vermont, is supporting in federal, state and local races.

"Our campaign was never about one election or one candidate," Sanders said in a statement. "The only way our movement can continue is if we work together to elect great, progressive candidates at every level of government, in every state in this country."

Sanders joins a list of Carabajal's supporters that includes two of his Senate colleagues, U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer. New York Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter are among those who have endorsed Carabajal in the 126th district race.

Carabajal's campaign announced last week that state Sen. Rachel May, who represents part of Onondaga County, is supporting her Assembly bid.

The district includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties. Carabajal and Republican candidate John Lemondes are vying for the seat held by Assemblyman Gary Finch.