Election roundup: Schumer endorses Carabajal, Lemondes wins backing of business group

In a letter announcing the endorsement, NFIB wrote that they believe Lemondes will advocate for reducing the cost of doing business in New York, lower business and income taxes, easing regulations and rebuilding the economy that's been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I feel incredibly humbled and honored to receive an endorsement from such a prestigious and hardworking group as NFIB," Lemondes said. "Many of us in New York know that small and independent businesses struggle quite a bit, particularly due to the current majority's refusal to properly listen to the needs of business owners.

"As a business owner myself, I've felt the struggles as much as anyone. But after the COVID lockdown and in our slow economic restart, I think many agree with me when I say that Albany needs to make way for our voices."

Carabajal and Lemondes are running to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch. Finch, R-Springport, has been in office since 1999. He announced in February that he would not seek reelection this year.

The 126th district includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.

