Election roundup: Schumer endorses Carabajal, Lemondes wins backing of business group

Democratic candidate Dia Carabajal and Republican nominee John Lemondes picked up endorsements this week in the 126th Assembly District race.
Carabajal, D-Auburn, has been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer. Schumer, D-N.Y., is the Senate minority leader and has served as New York's senior senator since 1999.
"Throughout her career, Dia has been a dedicated steward for the environment, especially for the Finger Lakes," Schumer said. "I know that she's the best person for this district and she will deliver for working families in central New York."
Schumer joins a list of other prominent Democrats who are supporting Carabajal in the state Assembly race. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli and Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter have endorsed Carabajal for Assembly.
Carabajal's campaign also announced this week that Roger Misso, a former congressional candidate, is supporting the Auburn Democrat in the 126th district. He joins Francis Conole, another former congressional candidate, in endorsing Carabajal.
Lemondes, R-LaFayette, received the backing of a leading business group in the state. The National Federation of Independent Business New York Political Action Committee is endorsing the Army veteran and Onondaga County farmer in the 126th district race.
In a letter announcing the endorsement, NFIB wrote that they believe Lemondes will advocate for reducing the cost of doing business in New York, lower business and income taxes, easing regulations and rebuilding the economy that's been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I feel incredibly humbled and honored to receive an endorsement from such a prestigious and hardworking group as NFIB," Lemondes said. "Many of us in New York know that small and independent businesses struggle quite a bit, particularly due to the current majority's refusal to properly listen to the needs of business owners.
"As a business owner myself, I've felt the struggles as much as anyone. But after the COVID lockdown and in our slow economic restart, I think many agree with me when I say that Albany needs to make way for our voices."
Carabajal and Lemondes are running to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch. Finch, R-Springport, has been in office since 1999. He announced in February that he would not seek reelection this year.
The 126th district includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.
