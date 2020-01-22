Election security in New York: State doing 'very good' job, John Katko says

ONONDAGA — As other states deal with vulnerabilities and fail to participate in information-sharing initiatives, New York is ahead of its counterparts.
That was one of the main takeaways from an election security briefing organized by U.S. Rep. John Katko, who invited central New York election commissioners to participate in the discussion. A representative from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency attended the event.
Katko, who serves on the House Homeland Security Committee and is ranking member of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation, gave a largely positive assessment of New York's election security. The state has paper ballots — something other states lack, Katko noted — and every election district in the state is part of an information sharing and analysis center. Most election districts across the country don't participate in the data sharing initiative.
While New York is out-pacing other states, the threats remain a concern. Katko and John Durkin, regional director for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agenda, explained that Iran, Russia and other adversaries could seek to disrupt the election process.
Larger counties in New York are better equipped to remain informed on cyber threats. But for smaller counties where election boards tend to juggle multiple duties, they may not be able to stay updated on the vulnerabilities.
"They have nowhere near the capacity to deal with issues and that's a real concern," Katko said.
Looking back on 2016, Katko said one of the pieces of misinformation about the election was that results were changed. He assured voters that didn't happen. There were reports of Russia attempting to access voter registration databases, but there is no evidence that any votes were changed.
A Senate Intelligence Committee report released last year found that Russians targeted election systems in every state.
Durkin declined to share specific details about how his agency assists New York and county election boards. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, he said, assists states with the securing of election systems. This work includes offering services to assess vulnerabilities conducting scans and other assessments.
Prior to the 2018 midterm election, the agency conducted six exercises across New York. A similar number of exercises are planned before the presidential election this year, according to Durkin.
Like Katko, Durkin praised New York for its focus on election security and the state's willingness to work with the agency. The agency's goal, he explained, is to secure the election systems and reinforce the public's confidence in elections.
"Who they want to vote for is their business," he said. "But it's our business to make sure that their vote counts and it's secure."
