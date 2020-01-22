Election security in New York: State doing 'very good' job, John Katko says

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"They have nowhere near the capacity to deal with issues and that's a real concern," Katko said.

Looking back on 2016, Katko said one of the pieces of misinformation about the election was that results were changed. He assured voters that didn't happen. There were reports of Russia attempting to access voter registration databases, but there is no evidence that any votes were changed.

A Senate Intelligence Committee report released last year found that Russians targeted election systems in every state.

Durkin declined to share specific details about how his agency assists New York and county election boards. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, he said, assists states with the securing of election systems. This work includes offering services to assess vulnerabilities conducting scans and other assessments.

Prior to the 2018 midterm election, the agency conducted six exercises across New York. A similar number of exercises are planned before the presidential election this year, according to Durkin.

Like Katko, Durkin praised New York for its focus on election security and the state's willingness to work with the agency. The agency's goal, he explained, is to secure the election systems and reinforce the public's confidence in elections.

"Who they want to vote for is their business," he said. "But it's our business to make sure that their vote counts and it's secure."

