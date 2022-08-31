Elise Stefanik endorses Brandon Williams for Congress after supporting primary foe

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the No. 3 House Republican and an upstate New Yorker, endorsed Brandon Williams' primary opponent. But now that Williams has won the GOP nomination, she is backing him in a race she says is "absolutely critical" for her party to retain.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, endorsed Williams, R-Sennett, for the 22nd Congressional District seat. The district is comprised of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. A small portion of Oswego County is also in the district.

Williams defeated Steve Wells, a Cazenovia Republican, by 17 points in the GOP primary on Aug. 23. It was a major upset, in part, because Republican leaders, including Stefanik, endorsed Wells over Williams. Wells spent $400,000 of his own money and the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with House Republicans, invested nearly $1 million to support him.

Now that the primary is over, the party is coalescing behind Williams.

In a statement, Stefanik highlighted Williams' background — he is a U.S. Navy veteran and an entrepreneur — and the importance of the 22nd district race.

"The path to the House majority runs through New York and this district is absolutely critical for Republicans to hold," she said. "I know that Brandon has the energy and fight to win and the real-world experience to deliver for central New York families. Brandon has my full endorsement, and I look forward to working with him to keep this key seat red!"

Williams welcomed Stefanik's support, calling the northern New York congresswoman a "great freedom fighter."

"I look forward to working alongside Rep. Stefanik to combat President Joe Biden's disastrous policies, reduce the impacts of inflation, lower crime and ensure the American dream is attainable once again for all central New Yorkers," he said.

Williams will face Democratic candidate Francis Conole, who won a four-way primary for his party's nomination.

The 22nd district race is a high priority for both parties. Democrats view the 22nd district as a pickup opportunity. There are more Democratic voters than Republicans and President Joe Biden, a Democrat, won the district with 54% of the vote in 2020.

Republicans want to hold the Syracuse-area seat that's been in GOP control for much of the 21st century. U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican, is the incumbent. He announced in January that he would not seek a fifth term in Congress.