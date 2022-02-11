Elise Stefanik endorses Chris Jacobs in WNY-to-North Country race for Congress

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the No. 3 House Republican and an upstate New York congresswoman, is endorsing her colleague, U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs, in the crowded GOP primary for the newly drawn 24th Congressional District seat.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, hailed Jacobs, R-Clarence, as a "strong fighter for conservative values and our constitutional rights."

"He stood up for New Yorkers against the unconstitutional SAFE Act and held the line against vaccine mandates and lockdowns," Stefanik said. "He's fought reckless spending, failed far-left socialist policies, and to secure our southern border. I have seen his efficacy and dedication firsthand through our work together. I know that he will fight on behalf of the people for the 24th district."

Jacobs added, "Together, over the last two years, we have taken on the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi's reckless spending and liberal priorities, and we will hold them accountable on behalf of the American people. When we earn back the majority in the 118th Congress, we will protect New Yorkers from this administration's unconstitutional mandates, we will get control of reckless spending causing surging inflation, and we will work to ensure that upstate New York and the North Country is prosperous and growing for generations to come."

The endorsement could provide a boost to Jacobs' reelection bid in the new district, which extends from Erie and Niagara counties in western New York to Jefferson County in the North Country. The northern towns in Cayuga County are also in the district.

Stefanik is a top Republican with close ties to former President Donald Trump. While she has emerged as a national GOP leader, she has also been supportive of candidates in New York. Last week, she endorsed U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney in the new 23rd Congressional District.

Stefanik's backing could help Jacobs in Jefferson County, where Fort Drum is located. Stefanik, who served on the House Armed Services Committee before ascending to the GOP leadership post, has been an advocate for Fort Drum since being elected to Congress in 2014.

"I am humbled at the opportunity to join Elise in representing Fort Drum, and I look forward to working with her to ensure this community and military families have strong and vocal representation in Congress for years to come," Jacobs said.

Jacobs, who was elected to Congress in 2020, faces at least four other competitors for the Republican nomination. Todd Aldinger, a Buffalo-area attorney, and Mario Fratto, a Geneva attorney who operates his family's granite manufacturing and installation business, announced their candidacies last week. Two other Republicans, Andrew McCarthy and John Murtari, are also in the race.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.